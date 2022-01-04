EXCLUSIVE! Bollywood's evergreen diva Helen to grace Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one such singing reality show that has successfully aired several seasons for many years now.

The makers leave no chance to entertain the viewers not just with some great bunch of talent but also by inviting celebrities to grace the show.

In the previous weeks, we saw Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan and handsome hunk Abhishek Bachchan gracing the show.

The viewers also saw yesteryear Diva Zeenat Aman and current Bollywood sensation Sara Ali Khan and ace singer Mika Singh, veteran divas Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure gracing the show.

And now, we have exclusively learnt that Bollywood's evergreen diva Helen is all set to be seen in the upcoming episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

The makers have planned a Kishore Kumar Special episode and Helen will be adding her charm to the episode by her presence.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya and Shankar Mahadevan and hosted by Aditya Narayan.

