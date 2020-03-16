EXCLUSIVE! Bollywood's evergreen diva Poonam Dhillon to grace Sony TV's Superstar Singer 2

Poonam Dhillon will be gracing the stage of Sony TV's Superstar Singer 2.

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. 

We have seen how Sony TV has been treating the viewers with some amazing shows. 

A lot of reality shows have been presented by the channel over the years.

Currently, Sony TV is airing the singing reality show Superstar Singer 2. 

The show is hosted by popular anchor Aditya Narayan.

Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik and Himesh Reshammiya are judging the show. Meanwhile, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, Mohd. Danish and Sayli Kamble are the captains. 

We all know that a lot of celebrity guests grace the show to promote their films and have a gala time with the contestants. 

Taapsee Pannu, Imtiaz Ali, Niladri Kumar, Jayaprada, Zeenat Aman, Baba Ramdev and many others were seen gracing the show. 

And now, this week, Superstar Singer 2 will see Bollywood's evergreen diva Poonam Dhillon who will be gracing the show. 

How excited are you to see Poonam Dhillon in Superstar Singer 2? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Superstar Singer 2 Sony TV Aditya Narayan Pawandeep Rajan Arunita Kanjilal Salman Ali Mohd. Danish Sayli Kamble Alka Yagnik Javed Ali Himesh Reshammiya Taapsee Pannu Shabaash Mithu Imtiaz Ali Niladri Kumar Aditya Narayan Poonam Dhillon TellyChakkar
