EXCLUSIVE! 'Bondita was hyperactive, while Parineet is simple and calm' Parineet aka Anchal Sahu on agreeing for Parineeti, her character and more

MUMBAI: Parineeti is all set to go on floors from the 14th of February. According to the promo, the show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same boy. The show looks promising with the gorgeous ladies Achal Sahu and Tanvi Dogra and the dapper Ankur Verma in lead.

We got in touch with the gorgeous Anchal Sahu who will be seen as Parineet in the show, she had some noteworthy answers for her fans and viewers, check it out:

What was the reason behind agreeing to the show?

I was fascinated with the character when I first got the script. The most attractive thing about Parineet is that she is simple and Anchal is also similar. I relate to the character as we have a lot in common. Secondly, it is Ekta ma'am's show, who wouldn't agree to such an amazing chance. Thirdly, the storyline isn't a cliched love story. There are a lot of elements from friendship, love to betrayal so yes, I am excited too about the character and show.

As you have been a part of Colors' earlier, from Bondita to Parineet, how difficult was it for you to get into the skin of the character?

It was very difficult, as I said Bondita is very hyperactive, she is very energetic, strong-headed and had a vision. She knew what she wanted in her life and career, on the contrary, Parineet is a complete contrast. She is all simple and calm, she respects her elders and does everything that her family expects. She has Neeti in her life who is a firestick in her life and it will surely be interesting to see their friendship.

Are you a Director's actor or your own critique?

I am a Director's actor, as I believe every actor must trust their director with their character. He has the vision about your character, even with Parineet, I don't know her yet but my director does. So even when I get a little loud, he stops me and corrects me that this is not how Parineet would react. So yes, you must trust your directors.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com