EXCLUSIVE! Braj Kishore Tiwari, Priom Gujjar and Sonia Kaur bags Dangal TV's Crime Alert

Dangal TV's Crime Alert is one of the most-watched shows on the small screen.

The crime series highlights some spine-chilling incidents which keep the viewers glued to the screen.

Well, now we have exclusive information about the show's next star cast for the upcoming episode.

Dangal TV’s Crime Alert has been airing different sets of crime stories to create awareness among the masses.

TellyChakkar has now learnt that actors Braj Kishore Tiwari, Priom Gujjar and Sonia Kaur are roped in for the upcoming episode of the show.

Braj is a senior actor and is known for his performances in shows like Race 3, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and many TV shows.

Priom is known for shows like Kaleerein, Main Maike Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo among others meanwhile, Sonia is known for her stint in many Punjabi films.

Nothing much has been revealed about their characters yet.

Casting director Sonu Singh Rajput has done the casting for this episode.

