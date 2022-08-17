EXCLUSIVE! Brownie Parasher BAGS Dangal TV's Jai Hanuman

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

The channel is now gearing up for the launch of a new show titled Jai Hanuman – Sankatmochan Naam Tiharo produced by Peninsula Pictures.

We had exclusively revealed that Gaurav Walia has been roped in the show as Lord Rahu.

We also reported about Sneha Patel andAkshita Singh Rajput being roped in for the show.



Nothing much is known about Akshita and Sneha's characters yet.

Akshita is known for her role in Colors' show Nima Denzongpa.

The latest actor to join the show's star cast is Brownie Parasher is also going to be a part of the show.

Brownie is a renowned actor and has appeared in projects like Alibaba Aur 40 Chor, Mrityudaata, Gangster, Mahakaali among others.

