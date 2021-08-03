EXCLUSIVE! BTown's Glam Goddess Rekha is all set to RE-ENTER Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television today.

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein: Happiness! Virat and Sai to go on a lovey-dovey trip

The show features Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt in the lead roles. The show has been on the top rows of TRP ratings with its gripping storyline and twists that will leave you at the edge of your seats.

Now, Tellychakkar has been exclusively updated that the gorgeous Diva, the evergreen Rekha is all set to re-enter the show for an intriguing cameo. Rekha will narrate the story for Virat and Sai from their Anniversary honeymoon and what major twists and love turns are set to come between the adored duo SaiRat.

It was earlier updated that Virat plans a romantic honeymoon to surprise Sai as their anniversary gift. But as we all know, it isn't that simple for SaiRat to have a romantic evening without any drama. It will be interesting to see what is that new twist that Rekha will unveil for the viewers and fans.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! I would like Shivani to get a romantic angle in her track: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Yamini Malhotra

For more interesting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com