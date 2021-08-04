EXCLUSIVE! Buneet Kapoor and Gouri Aggarwal roped in for the show Pyar Tune Kya Kiya

MUMBAI: Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya is one of the most successful television series and its been on air for seven years

In the show, the host narrates different stories of love and loss, depicting the drastic steps that young lovers take to protect their relationship.

As per our sources, it seems that Buneet Kapoor and Gouri Aggarwal are been roped in Pyar Tune Kya Kiya.

Not much is known about the characters but they would be having pivotal roles in the serials.

Buneet Kapoor is an Indian television actor. He is known for the television shows Manmohini, Suryaputra Karna and Woh Apna Sa serial.

On the other hand, Gouri Agarwal is an actress, known for her performance in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, Breathe: Into the Shadows and Gumrah End of Innocence.

Well, not much is known about the episode too, but we promise to get you more on it.

