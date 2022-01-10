EXCLUSIVE! From Captain’s room to Maut Ka Kuwa, check out exclusive tour of Bigg Boss house of season 16

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is known for coming up with different themes every season. They try to create a different world inside their house. The show is all set with its new season. The theme this time is “circus”.

The contestants are constantly followed by the cameras around them. There are reportedly going to be 98 cameras this time capturing the contestants and their moves all the time.

There are 4 bedrooms and there is a small lounge area which connects the 4 bedrooms.

There is a “Captain’s room” which will exclusively be for the captain. It has a king size bed and a Jacuzzi bath right in the room. The bedrooms have different categories. One room has 4 beds; one has two while one room has only one bed.

One of the rooms is called the “Vintage Room”. It has an aesthetic and vintage interior.The other is called “Black and White Room”. The interior has various interesting aspects but all are black and white. The third room is called “Fire room”. The room gives a fierce vibe.The last room is called “Cards room” and is completely based on the playing cards. It even has a sculpture of Joker on one of the walls. The walls even have the deck of cards carved on them.

There is a confession room as well where contestants go to secretly confess to Bigg Boss about various things. There is a corner for the contestants to relax in and have a nice time.

There is a big lounge area where the contestants gather every week for Weekend ka Vaar with Salman Khan. There are various sculptures of creatures hanging on the wall completing the circus theme of the house. Even the colour palette is done keeping in mind the circus theme.

There is a kitchen which is also in theme and a huge dining area for the contestants to start their day at. The washroom area is done fantastically and is in the circus theme as well. The size of the area is huge and looks amazing.

There is a pool area outside and the area above it has been given the feel of “maut ka kuwa”. That is the area where the contestants will perform the tasks and also relax at.

The house has been done beautifully and the theme has been kept intact in every corner.

Check out the exclusive house tour here: