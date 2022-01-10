EXCLUSIVE! From Captain’s room to Maut Ka Kuwa, check out exclusive tour of Bigg Boss house of season 16

Bigg Boss is set for a new season and the house this time is of a completely different theme. Read on to know more.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 10/01/2022 - 20:13
BIGG BOSS 16

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is known for coming up with different themes every season. They try to create a different world inside their house. The show is all set with its new season. The theme this time is “circus”.

The contestants are constantly followed by the cameras around them. There are reportedly going to be 98 cameras this time capturing the contestants and their moves all the time.

There are 4 bedrooms and there is a small lounge area which connects the 4 bedrooms.

There is a “Captain’s room” which will exclusively be for the captain. It has a king size bed and a Jacuzzi bath right in the room.  The bedrooms have different categories. One room has 4 beds; one has two while one room has only one bed.

One of the rooms is called the “Vintage Room”. It has an aesthetic and vintage interior.The other is called “Black and White Room”. The interior has various interesting aspects but all are black and white. The third room is called “Fire room”. The room gives a fierce vibe.The last room is called “Cards room” and is completely based on the playing cards. It even has a sculpture of Joker on one of the walls. The walls even have the deck of cards carved on them.

ALSO READ:Bigg Boss 16: Wow! Salman Khan shares a BTS video from the sets of the show where one can see how he gets prepared for the show

There is a confession room as well where contestants go to secretly confess to Bigg Boss about various things. There is a corner for the contestants to relax in and have a nice time.

There is a big lounge area where the contestants gather every week for Weekend ka Vaar with Salman Khan. There are various sculptures of creatures hanging on the wall completing the circus theme of the house. Even the colour palette is done keeping in mind the circus theme.

There is a kitchen which is also in theme and a huge dining area for the contestants to start their day at. The washroom area is done fantastically and is in the circus theme as well. The size of the area is huge and looks amazing.

There is a pool area outside and the area above it has been given the feel of “maut ka kuwa”. That is the area where the contestants will perform the tasks and also relax at.

The house has been done beautifully and the theme has been kept intact in every corner.

Check out the exclusive house tour here:

Everyone is excited for the new season and can’t wait too what unfolds.

ALSO READ:Bigg Boss 16: What! Is Munawar Faruqui following the footsteps of Tejasswi Prakash by denying his participation in the show?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Datta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Gauhar Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 10/01/2022 - 20:13

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Uff! Malaika Arora Never Fails to Look Glamorous
MUMBAI: Bollywood's glam diva Malaika Arora never fails to look glamorous and is here to take our breath away through...
Wow! Aneri Vajani Looks Chic in THESE Outfits
MUMBAI: Aneri Vajani looks amazing and totally chic in her recent Instagram posts. We would love to steal her outfits!...
OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Housefull Director Sajid Khan enters the show, gets a special message from Shehnaaz Gill And Bigg Boss Breaks a 15-year-old Tradition! Read more for details!
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season. Bigg Boss is the biggest reality...
Sexy! Heli Daruwala Looks Alluring in her Recent Instagram Posts
MUMBAI: Dancer and Actor Heli Daruwala looks alluring and extremely hot in her recent Instagram posts. The actress has...
OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta enters with THIS former Uttaran co-star and Salman exposes the truth?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show...
Hotness Alert! Komal Pandey Makes Fashion Statement with THESE Looks
MUMBAI: Influencer Komal Pandey, who has 1.8 M followers on Instagram, makes fashion statement with her super hot looks...
RECENT STORIES
Ranveer Singh
Shocking! Netizens addresses Ranveer Singh as Joker as she steps out in a pink outfit check out the comments from netizens