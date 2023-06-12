Exclusive: Cast of Pashmina wrap their shoot in Kashmir due to extreme weather conditions; to resume shooting in Mumbai!

While a majority portion of the show has already been shot, there are only some portions remaining which will be shot in Mumbai.
Pashmina

MUMBAI: Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony SAB on October 25.

The show stars Isha Sharma portrays Pashmina Suri, Nishant Singh Malkani plays Raghav Kaul, and Gauri Pradhan Tejwani plays Preeti Suri in titular roles along with Hiten Tejwani, Angad Hasija and others. (Also Read: Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Shocking! Raghav shocked to know Pashminna may slip into a coma )

Produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under Alchemy Films Private Limited, the show revolves around the female character, Pashmina, a Kashmiri girl born to a single mother meets Rahul, a guy who embarks on a trip to Kashmir and encounters her which leads to some passionate love between them. Rahul’s uncle vows to break their relationship which challenges their deep understanding of family, destiny and the love which binds them.

The stunning landscapes of Kashmir serve as the backdrop, which leaves the viewers in awe with its amazing beauty and win them over.

A credible source informs us, “While the team was in Kashmir for shooting the sequences and initially the set was in the cold location, it seems like the entire cast and crew has flown back to Mumbai due to the extreme weather conditions in which they are facing some trouble shooting. While a majority portion of the show has already been shot, there are only some portions remaining which will be shot in Mumbai.”

Pashmina is a finite show which will run for the duration of six months.

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium. (Also Read: Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Shocking! Raghav shocked to know Pashminna may slip into a coma )

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

