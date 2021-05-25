EXCLUSIVE! Casting director Priyanka Salunke Anjarlekar shares her experiencing of working with Balaji Telefilms, reveals how it is different from the other production houses

MUMBAI: Creating a TV show, a movie or a web show is not an easy process.

A lot of things are involved after which the viewers get to see the final product on the screen.

Casting is an important aspect of any project which is highly responsible for a TV show/web series/movie's success.

ALSO READ: Is Ekta Kapoor planning to cast Dipika Kakar in her next show on vampires?

The right star cast can definitely prove wonders for delivering a hit show.

Casting directors are responsible for selecting an appropriate actor that will fit into a particular character.

Well, the work of a casting director is not as simple as it looks as it requires a lot of experience and a fine vision to choose the perfect face for a character.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Priyanka Salunke Anjarlekar who is currently working as a casting director with Balaji Telefilms.

Priyanka has been associated with Balaji Telefilms since 2018 and her journey so far has been amazing.

We all know that Balaji Telefilms is one of the biggest production houses that has produced so many shows over the years.

Speaking about her experience so far and how different it is to work in Balaji Telefilms, Priyanka spilled some interesting beans.

Priyanka said, ''Working with Balaji was my dream and it has come true because it is the topmost company in the showbiz world. I have done the casting for more than 20 shows for Balaji. I did the casting for some web shows as well and was shifted to ALT Balaji as they liked my work.''

She further revealed, ''Casting in Balaji is not that easy. There are many filters which the actors have to go through. They choose one after we give them almost 50 options. You need to have the vision and understand the character so that you can suggest accordingly. Extensive research needs to be done on all mediums to find talents.''

She also spoke about the work culture difference in Balaji Telefilms and revealed that it took her some time to adjust to the new work culture and get used to it.

Further, talking about Ekta Kapoor, Priyanka said, "Ekta mam is very unpredictable. She will end up liking anyone and she knows what she wants for her show. She has a vision and she looks for an actor which has something in his/her face which can connect with the character.''

Priyanka also revealed how Ekta Kapoor is a very sweet person to work with.

Lastly, Priyanka says how she is loving her profession but not liking the fact that casting directors never get their due. They never get any recognition nor they are mentioned anywhere in the project. She feels that casting directors also play a pivotal role in any successful project.

Priyanka reveals that her hands are always full with work as Balaji Telefilms produces so many shows throughout the year and it keeps her busy with her casting.

Before joining Balaji Telefilms, Priyanka worked with other leading production houses like Rajshree Productions and Rashami Sharma Telefilms.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Ekta Kapoor stands in support of Shweta Tiwari