Exclusive! Casting Director Shubham Singh talks about his journey in the TV industry, favorite TV actors and more, check out

We rang up Shubham and talked to him about many things and his experience working in the industry.

Shubham has been part of the industry for 5-6 years and worked with many directors and has casted for popular AD commercials like ‘Pushp Pasta Masala’. Being a Casting director is a tedious job as one looks for talents that fits the requirements of the makers and the mould of the character written.

Shubham deals with finding actors who fit the bill for the show he is casting for and looks for Actors, first with an audience perspective and then, as a casting director.

These are the questions Shubham answered with utmost candor:

1. Which actors currently show most promise according to you?

The casting director finds Pankhuri Awasthy and Ishaan Dhawan to have a lot of promise currently. The actors were together in Gud Se Meetha Ishq and now Ishaan will be seen in Dhruv Tara, which will air on Sab TV.

About Pankhuri, he said that she is very humble and modest. He is of the opinion that Ishaan is one of the most loyal and persistent people.

2. Which projects have you recently worked on?

Lately, he has worked for Dangal TV’s Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein, Star Bharat’s Gud Se Meetha Ishq and now recently on Meri Saas Bhoot Hai. He has also casted for some commercials and 2-3 will be released soon.

3. What is that one thing you look for in an actor?

He thinks the actor should have more commitment and loyalty and shouldn’t keep them hanging for meetings. It is something that he would want in an actor.

Shubham also spoke about his experience on working with directors and how they must find actors that fit the requirement for the character and the 2-3 months before the show is launched are tough since there is some pressure.

