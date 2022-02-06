EXCLUSIVE: Casting for mythological shows is challenging but along with that it is also very enjoyable as the more challenging your work gets, the more exciting it is: Casting Director Jatin Chaubey

MUMBAI: The world of Casting is an all new ball game!

While we enjoy watching the actors enthral us on television, it is the people behind the lens too who have put their sweat and blood into it and one of the primary departments is the casting team. One such talented director working and coming up in the industry is Jatin Chaubey.

He has worked on a variety of fictional shows and is currently emerging as quite a name in the mythological space. Today, in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, we speak about his journey in the industry.

Please elaborate about your journey in the industry?

Basically I am from Varanasi. I started my journey into casting in the year 2014. I worked with Fireworks Productions and then I have worked on television shows such as CID, Sadda Haq, Nagarjun, Veera, Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara, Kuch Rang Pyaa Ke Aise Bhi among various other projects across production houses. I now work with Contiloe Productions and the journey has been overwhelming for me.

Speaking of casting for mythological shows, what goes into the process of casting for them as compared to fictional shows? What kind of challenges do you face while casting for mythological shows?

Mythological shows are costume dramas so here we have to focus on the minutest things. It is comparatively difficult than a regular fiction daily soap. We have to go through rigorous look tests and see the diction works too. Actors need to have a pure and good command over language and to find such talents is hard work in itself. So it does get challenging but along with that it is also very enjoyable as the more challenging your work gets, the more exciting it is.

How do you deal with starry tantrums?

Tantrums depend on person to person but as a Casting Director one has to understand the kind of actor and the person the artist is and deal with them accordingly. Our work is to finalize the actor but touchwood, whoever I have been associated until now, from the biggest of the celebrities to the young talents, I have never faced any tantrums. I have never faced any problems from their side and I have handled them well. As a casting Director it is my job to know how to handle them well and cater to their queries as much as my area of expertise allows me to.

A tip to new aspirants who cast for mythological shows?

The first thing is that an actor needs to prepare is acting as it is quite different as compared to regular shows and work on their diction too. If there is a good command over Hindi, one can ace at mythological and historical shows.

