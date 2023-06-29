Exclusive! “Casting is a technical process, you need to know people and people need to know you”, casting director Md. Imran talks about his journey, hardships and gives advice to the newcomers

Casting Director Md. Imran has been a part of the casting world since 8 years and recently, he casted for the show ‘Piya Abhimani’.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/29/2023 - 19:00
MUMBAI:Television had always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The entertainment landscape has changed a lot over the years. 

To create a successful project, actors, actresses, casting directors, producers, directors and everyone else works together as a team.

Among all of these, casting directors are essential to developing new talent and identifying the right actor for a part. Many casting directors have achieved success in this industry through their talent and dedication.

Casting Director Md. Imran has been a part of the casting world since 8 years. Recently, he did the casting for the show ‘Piya Abhimani’ and continues to add new characters to Na Umra Ki Seema Ho.

He has had quite the journey over the course of 8 years and has been the man behind casting some of the most popular shows.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the casting director to talk about his journey and advice that he has for young actors. When asked about what drew him to the field of casting and why did he choose it as a career, he said, “ I always was intrigued by the field and wanted to do casting, which is why I made it my career. When I came to Mumbai, that was the field that I most understood”. 

Talking about the hardships and a recent memorable casting that he has done, he said, “ It was not easy at first. It took me a little while to get the grip of the industry and the field. But, I persisted and here I am. A recent memorable casting would definitely be ‘Piya Abhimani’ with Akshit and Aastha. I am very proud of that project”.

When asked about what advice he would like to give to the upcoming casting directors or people who are just getting into the industry, he said, “ They need to stick to one thing. Having your feet in two boats doesn’t take you anywhere. This process takes time and casting is a technical process. You need to know people and people need to know you. If you don’t network, situations will not change or work in your favour. So, do the hard work and stay persistent”.

Md. Imran has casted for shows like Ajooni, Ishq Subhanallah, Aladdin and Hero: Gayab Mode On. He has been a frequent collaborator of Penninsula Pictures and has been casting for a lot of shows.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/29/2023 - 19:00

