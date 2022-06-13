EXCLUSIVE! Cezanne Khan opens up on collaborating with Ekta Kapoor for Appnapan after Kasauti Zindagi Kay: It was like a homecoming, it felt amazing that a lot of crew members still knew me

MUMBAI: Cezanne Khan is once again all set to be back to wow us with his stellar appearance in Sony TV's upcoming show Appnapan.

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor and Cezanne have once again joined hands for project and we are sure that it is going to be a hit one.

Cezanne will be paired opposite Rajshri Thakur in the show.

The viewers are already in love with the show's promos and can't wait for Appnapan to hit small screens.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar who spoke in length about the show and much more.

The show is all set to hit the small screens in a few days time. How excited are you about it?

Honestly, I am very excited about it. This is not something what I had done earlier. This is really going to be amazing. Rajshri's character is exactly the opposite of me and we get along very well off-screen. It is going to be really fun playing the opposite characters.

How is it to collaborate with Ekta Kapoor after ages?

It is like a homecoming for me and I feel amazing. There are some people in the crew who still remember me. It's almost been 20 years but their reaction seeing me was amazing. I was really happy. I have always been a friendly person. The crew is really nice to me. We all are having fun.

The show focuses on your character who is a single parent and trying to fulfill the duty of her mother and father. What are your views on single parenting?

I have a very different view on single parenting. I am raised by a single parent. My parents were divorced when I was just 3. I have been solely raised by my mother. My paternal uncle has raised me and they have done everything for me. He was like a father figure to me. Single parenting is nothing different than a kid being raised by a mother and a father.

