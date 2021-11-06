EXCLUSIVE! Chandni Sharma gets candid about her upcoming show Kaamnaa on Sony TV, shares her alternate career options

MUMBAI: Stunning beauty Chandni Sharma made her small screen debut with Colors and Voot Select's romantic-thriller Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

The actress played the role of Ishani Raisinghania in the show.

Chandni's debut show worked wonders on the small screens, and she was paired opposite Zyan Ibad Khan.

Fans were in love with Chandni's glamorous and bold avatar.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Nitish Prashar roped in for Sony TV’s upcoming show titled Kaamna

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 went off-air a few months ago, and Chandni is now all set to be back on TV with her new show.

The actress has bagged Sony TV's upcoming show Kaamnaa.

Chandni will be seen in a completely different avatar in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Chandni, who spoke at length about her upcoming show and much more.

What made you take up a simpleton's role?

I wanted to do something different from what I did in my last show. It's very important for an actor to step out of her/his comfort zone and tap into different things.

What can viewers expect from your character?

My character is a rollercoaster of emotions, vulnerability, and innocence. She is not-so-perfect human being, but viewers will get to see some of my unexplored shades.

Do you have any alternate career options?

I won't leave acting, but I would love to be a makeup artist/stylist if I wasn't an actress.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.