EXCLUSIVE! Chandni Sharma opens up on her upcoming show Kaamna and playing a simpleton, shares when she plans to settle down

MUMBAI: Stunning beauty Chandni Sharma made her small screen debut with Colors and Voot Select's romantic-thriller Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

The actress played the role of Ishani Raisinghania in the show.

Chandni's debut show worked wonders on the small screens, and she was paired opposite Zyan Ibad Khan.

Fans were in love with Chandni's glamorous and bold avatar.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 went off-air a few months ago, and Chandni is now all set to be back on the small screens with her new show.

The actress has bagged Sony TV's upcoming show Kaamna.

Chandni will be seen in a completely different avatar in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Chandni, who spoke at length about her upcoming show and much more.

After Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, viewers are excited to see you back on screen in a totally different avatar. Can you shed some light on your character? What made you take up a simpleton's role?

It's a character of a simple middle-class housewife who dares to dream of a better life. My character is extremely relatable to me in real life. I wanted to do something different from what I did in my last show. It's very important for an actor to step out of her or his comfort zone and tap on different things.

You have a great career in modelling and now acting. How much do you miss modelling?

Modelling has its own charm. There are butterflies in your stomach on the ramp where you know there is no chance of another take. All eyes and lights are on you. It makes you feel like a diva.

What is your definition of love? When do you plan to settle down?

Love can't be defined and put in a box. Its can be with anyone, anything, anywhere, and at any age. “Settle down” is a very subjective term. For me, settling down definitely does not mean marriage and children, but having said that, it can be anytime next year or in 5 years. I don't know. As I said, it has to happen organically.

Well said, Chandni!

