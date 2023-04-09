Exclusive! “With changing times, we also have to adapt to that change, and if we don’t, we will be left behind”, Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Akal Singh Brar aka Surendrapal Singh on his decades-long journey, shift in mythological shows and more

MUMBAI: Surendrapal Singh is a Veteran Indian actor recognized for his contributions to both the film and television industry in Hindi cinema.

He has portrayed notable characters including Dronacharya in Mahabharat, Amatya Rakshas in Chanakya, Tamraj Kilvish in Shakti man and Daksha in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev.

He is currently seen portraying the role of Akal Singh Brar in Cockrow & Shaika Entertainment‘s Teri Meri Doriyaan on Star Plus.

TellyChakkar sat down with the revered star to talk about his long journey, shift in mythological shows and more.

In his long journey, he has played both negative and positive roles. When asked which he prefers to the other, he said, “Actually, since I came into the industry in one of the first TV shows in Mahabharat, I got to play the role of an old guy, Dronacharya at that time. I was very young, only 24-25 at that time. I accepted that role as a challenge. For any artist, if you get any tag imposed on you, that stays. For example, if someone plays a hero, that becomes his image, and vice versa for a villain. But, I took it as a challenge like any other artist would. I was so young and had little to no experience. I got a role that was so calming. He was a teacher, a the leader of an army. I did not weigh that in the scale of young or old. I accepted that and I was successful in it. That’s when I got Chakanaya, which was a very different role. Then got other shows. So when you see, all of the roles are so different than each other. I always got these challenging roles, and went on accepting them and moving on. Today, when I look back at the journey of 35 years, I have approximately done something around ten thousand episodes, some bigger than life. For example, Maharana Pratap, Prithviraj Chauhan, Zee Horror Show, Shaktimaan, or Devo Ka Dev Mahadev. So what I am trying to say is that, over the time in my journey, I have never tried to restraint myself over a role. One of my favorite roles has been Ravan on Ramayana. I have done that as well, and by people’s grace, the roles have been impactful. They do remember my roles like that of Daksh Prajapati”.

On the changing face and pace of Mythological shows and on what Puneet Issar said, Surendra Ji, replied, “See, Puneet Ji is right in his own space, what he said is also correct in his own right but I have a different view. The times are changing. In our times, things weren’t as advanced as they are now, and earlier we used to have a lot of time. Movies would take 4 years to complete. When we used to shoot Mahabharat, it would take us 6-7 days to complete one episode. Now that one episode gets made in one day. This is because the time has changed. We have people championing that new thought. There are new directors and new technicians who have started working so fast. We have to work daily because our telecast is also all seven days. We reach the set and get ready. We also have to adapt to that change, and if we don’t, we will be left behind. If you want to run a race, you have you adapt and adhere to whatever is the demand of that time”.

Beginning his career in 1984, Pal has appeared in numerous films like Khuda Gawah, Sehar and Jodhaa Akbar, as well as television serials such as Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Left Right Left and Vishnu Puran, where he portrayed the role of Guru Shukracharya, the teacher of demons.

