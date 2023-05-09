Exclusive! “Characters live forever”, Amrita aka Kaveri Priyam talks about the upcoming track and reports of Amrita dying, read to find out

The love and appreciation that the show has received from the audiences is heartwarming.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 09/05/2023 - 07:10
Kaveri Priyam

MUMBAI:   TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you an exclusive update from the world of entertainment. 

Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood circumstances, hurt emotions and inherent beliefs has struck the right chord with the audiences. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Neha Diwakar to enter Sony Sab’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan

The love and appreciation that the show has received from the audiences is heartwarming. Paras Arora and Kaveri Priyam play the characters of Veer and Amrita.

We gave you the exclusive update that the show will take a 7-year leap. As we exclusively reported, Kaveri Priyam will exit the show.

TellyChakkar recently caught up with the actress on the sets to talk about the upcoming track.

Talking about the major twist that is coming up on the show, she said, “Amrita and Veer are finally going to reunite, and Amrita sees that a vehicle is approaching Nimrit at full speed, she pushes Riya behind and puts herself for their sake”.

Talking about the rumors of Amrita dying, she said, “Characters live forever, so but yes we will find out in the hospital what will happen because she will be in a critical condition and she is pregnant, she will decide who to save, and she knows who to save, because she knows that Veer is attached to the child, and she wants Veer to be happy, and she will want to give him that, so let's see”.

The upcoming episodes are going to be very intense. 

Are you excited to see this new chapter in the show? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Interesting! Nimrit wants to send Riya to Canada

Dil Diyaan Gallan Kaveri Priyam Paras Arora Ziddi Dil Maane Na Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke TellyChakkar Sony Sab Rashmi Sharma Telefilms
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 09/05/2023 - 07:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Shocking! Dhawal to cheat Natasha for Pandya Store
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Exclusive! “Characters live forever”, Amrita aka Kaveri Priyam talks about the upcoming track and reports of Amrita dying, read to find out
MUMBAI:   TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you an exclusive update from the world of...
MUST-READ! Did you know that Neerja star Aastha Sharma was also a part of this Colors show? Read to know all about her
MUMBAI: COLORS' new show 'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan' showcases the inspiring journey of a mother and daughter who...
Exclusive! “It’s a big deal to be a part of a Rajan Shahi show, and I’m fully committed to deliver my best”, Garvita Sadhwani aka Mrunal of Baatein Kuch Ankhaee Si on her role the show and more
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi’s next for Star Plus is a new love story titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.Starring Mohit Malik and...
Exclusive! “My identity is not just “Bhavani” from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, I have worked in Hindi cinema, Marathi movies and theatre; but the love and respect I garnered from this show is overwhelming” - Kishori Shahane
MUMBAI: Kishori Shahane is a well-known face and name in the film and television world. The actress is super talented...
Katha Ankahee: Oh No! Ehsan learns the truth about Katha and Viaan’s past
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Ayushmann
Wow! Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 to enter the 100 Crore club soon
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aastha Sharma
MUST-READ! Did you know that Neerja star Aastha Sharma was also a part of this Colors show? Read to know all about her
Garvita Sadhwani
Exclusive! “It’s a big deal to be a part of a Rajan Shahi show, and I’m fully committed to deliver my best”, Garvita Sadhwani aka Mrunal of Baatein Kuch Ankhaee Si on her role the show and more
Kishori
Exclusive! “My identity is not just “Bhavani” from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, I have worked in Hindi cinema, Marathi movies and theatre; but the love and respect I garnered from this show is overwhelming” - Kishori Shahane
puneet
EXCLUSIVE! Vanshaj fame Puneet Issar opens up on playing a negative role in Mahabharat, says people used to call him Dusht Duryodhan, reveals it had a long lasting effect on the viewers
MC Stan
Woah! Take a look at the craze Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan enjoys, fans go into a frenzy
Aishwarya
Entertaining! Aishwarya Khare’s captures THIS Bhagyalakshmi Co-star struggling on sets! Find out who it was!