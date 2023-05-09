Exclusive! “Characters live forever”, Amrita aka Kaveri Priyam talks about the upcoming track and reports of Amrita dying, read to find out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you an exclusive update from the world of entertainment.

Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood circumstances, hurt emotions and inherent beliefs has struck the right chord with the audiences.

The love and appreciation that the show has received from the audiences is heartwarming. Paras Arora and Kaveri Priyam play the characters of Veer and Amrita.

We gave you the exclusive update that the show will take a 7-year leap. As we exclusively reported, Kaveri Priyam will exit the show.

TellyChakkar recently caught up with the actress on the sets to talk about the upcoming track.

Talking about the major twist that is coming up on the show, she said, “Amrita and Veer are finally going to reunite, and Amrita sees that a vehicle is approaching Nimrit at full speed, she pushes Riya behind and puts herself for their sake”.

Talking about the rumors of Amrita dying, she said, “Characters live forever, so but yes we will find out in the hospital what will happen because she will be in a critical condition and she is pregnant, she will decide who to save, and she knows who to save, because she knows that Veer is attached to the child, and she wants Veer to be happy, and she will want to give him that, so let's see”.

The upcoming episodes are going to be very intense.

