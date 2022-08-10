Exclusive! Charanjeet Kaur and child actor Nyshita Bajaj to enter Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat

Charanjeet Kaur and Nyshita Bajaj are all set to enter Gul Khan's popular drama series Sindoor Ki Keemat.
MUMBAI:   Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world.

As you know, there are a lot of entries and exits happening on the shows and we try to keep you updated with all the entertaining news on television.

Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat is working wonders on small screens for more than a year now.

The drama series is bankrolled by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain.

Sindoor Ki Keemat stars Vaibhavi Hankare and Shehzad Sheikh in the lead roles.

Well, the show has witnessed a lot of television actors making entries.

Now, as per sources, two new entries are set to happen in the show soon.

Actress Charanjeet Kaur and child actor Nyshita Bajaj have bagged the drama series, though nothing much is known about their characters as of now. 

We had earlier reported that actress Roopa Divetia is also going to be a part of this show.

Roopa was last seen in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, where she played the role of Mansi.

Gul Khan is also known for helming shows like Ishqbaaz, Kulfi Kumaar Baajewala, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? and Qubool Hai. She is also the co-producer of 4 Lions Films. 

Let’s see what twists these new entries bring to the show.

How excited are you for the new entries? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

