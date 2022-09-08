EXCLUSIVE! Charu Asopa on Rajeev Sen's recent Instagram post: That was an old picture and I was equally shocked and surprised as many others, I couldn't understand the reason behind him sharing that picture

MUMBAI:Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are in the news for a long time now.

The couple had several issues in their married life but always managed to sort out their differences and try to lead a happy life.

Unfortunately, things are not working out in their favour and they have decided to end their marriage. Charu and Rajeev have taken the legal route and their divorce procedure has also kickstarted.

Amid the separation rumours, Rajeev posted a picture with Charu on social media which raised several eyebrows.

Fans thought that the couple is getting back together and they reconciled.

However, that's not the case and to know Charu's side of the story, we got in touch with her who spoke about Rajeev's Instagram post and many more things.

Speaking about her reaction to Rajeev's recent Instagram post, Charu said, "First of all, that is an old picture. I am not keeping well currently and I am resting currently. This happened two days back when I was napping and when I woke up, I saw so many messages on my phone. I was really shocked to see why I am getting so many messages. People had sent me the Instagram link to that post. However, I couldn't view it as I and Rajeev have blocked each other on social media. I also got many screenshots and that's how I got to know about it. I was equally shocked and surprise as many others. I couldn't understand the reason behind Rajeev sharing that picture.

A few days back, I had sent a draft of divorce through mutual content. But Rajeev wanted some changes in it and he is still discussing with his lawyer who will revert. But that hasn't happened yet. My lawyer is contacting his lawyer but she is not answering the calls.

Amid all this, Rajeev has posted this picture and even I am not able to understand what this means. So, even I can't comment anything on it. He left for Dubai the very next day after he posted that picture.

Talking about how things changed between them, Charu said, "Nothing was alright but you try to sort things. No relationship will go smooth, one faces lots of ups and downs. But you need to work on it. One must know to stop at one point."

Speaking about Rajeev and the changes she saw in him even after their daughter Ziana's birth, Charu said, "Rajeev has this one thing that whenever we face any problems, he would go away. He would either travel to Delhi or to Dubai where his mom resides. He runs away from the situation and that's his way of dealing with the problems. But after Ziana was born, I thought he would change as he would have some attachment to his daughter. I was expecting that he would stay back and work out the differences. If there is no communication, how will we share problems with each other? His take on this is that he is just avoiding a fight with me. But here I am taking care of my daughter all alone. I need my husband to be with me but he wasn't there."

Lastly, talking about Rajeev's bond with Ziana, Charu said, "Whenever he comes, he clicks pictures with Ziana, shoots videos with her. He showers love for her and shows it to people that he cares for his daughter. People also comment on his post saying that he is such a loving and caring father. I think he wants that attention. He does this and will continue to do so. If I continue living like this with him, he will do the same. I don't want my daughter to face all this and want a normal and healthy environment. I am doing all this just for my daughter."

Charu revealed that she was staying in her marital house before but now she has shifted to Bhilawada where her brother resides. A lot of things were going on there, said Charu and things got uncomfortable for her.

The actress has made up her mind that she wants to separate from Rajeev at any cost.

Let's see how Rajeev reacts to this!

