Exclusive! Charul Bhavsar to join SOL Productions for Zee TV’s next

Sol Productions is set to launch another show soon. The show is yet untitled and will go on floors soon.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 22:04
Exclusive! Charul Bhavsar to join SOL Productions for Zee TV’s next

MUMBAI: A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. Some shows are all set for a launch in the upcoming days. Some are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Sol Productions is set to launch another show soon. The show is yet untitled and will go on floors soon.

Also read - Exclusive! Zee TV to launch two new shows in January by SOL Productions and Sunny Side Up?

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the entertainment world.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry. 

As per sources, Charul Bhavsar is roped in for SOL productions’ next with Zee TV.

We have no information about the character that she is going to play in the show but we hear that it’s going to be a pivotal role.

The show will surely attract a lot of viewers.

Also read - Exclusive! Zee TV to launch two new shows in January by SOL Productions and Sunny Side Up?

Are you excited for this upcoming show?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Sol Productions Sandeep Sickand Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai Ghar Ek Mandir Serials Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 22:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Four More Shorts Please! fame Maanvi Gagroo flaunts ‘engagement ring’; fans think it might be a publicity stunt
MUMBAI: Actress Maanvi Gagroo, who is known for her role in ‘Four More Shots Please!’, TVF Pitchers, TVF Tripling, and...
Exclusive! Dharampatni’s Dhruvee Haldankar talks about working on the show, “I was looking for an opportunity to be working with Ekta Mam”!
MUMBAI: Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatni, starring Fahmaan...
From Farzi trailer to Shahrukh Khan blowing kisses at Dubai function, here are the trending stories for today
MUMBAI: We have always been upfront with regards to bring some great information to our readers from the entertainment...
Tellychakkar poll! Fan choses Allu Arjun over Kartik Aaryan in terms of swag, Read more
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Kartik Aaryan titled Shehzada is the current of the town, the movie has been the buzz ever...
Exclusive! Charul Bhavsar to join SOL Productions for Zee TV’s next
MUMBAI: A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. Some shows are all set for a launch in the...
Recent Stories
From Farzi trailer to Shahrukh Khan blowing kisses at Dubai function, here are the trending stories for today
From Farzi trailer to Shahrukh Khan blowing kisses at Dubai function, here are the trending stories for today

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Dharampatni’s Dhruvee Haldankar talks about working on the show, “I was looking for an opportunity to be working with
Exclusive! Dharampatni’s Dhruvee Haldankar talks about working on the show, “I was looking for an opportunity to be working with Ekta Mam”!
Exclusive! Varsha Gupta and Nina Malik to join SOL Productions for Zee TV’s next
Exclusive! Varsha Gupta and Nina Malik to join SOL Productions for Zee TV’s next
Exclusive! Ayanshi Sharma to debut in Dangal TV’s Mann Sundar
Exclusive! Ayanshi Sharma to debut in Dangal TV’s Mann Sundar
Team Dharampatnii has already entered festive mode; has a little fun with Kites
Team Dharampatnii has already entered festive mode; has a little fun with Kites
Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Keerat aka Prachi Hada and her on-screen family have Special Lohri wishes for everyone, check out
Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Keerat aka Prachi Hada and her on-screen family have Special Lohri wishes for everyone, check out
Udaariyaan’s Advait seen getting romantic with this special person but it’s not Nehmat! Find out who it is!
Udaariyaan’s Advait seen getting romantic with this special person but it’s not Nehmat! Find out who it is