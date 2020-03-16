EXCLUSIVE! Charul Malik on a day before Deepesh Bhan's demise, "We had shot for fun reel before the pack up and headed back to our respective house", shares Deepesh was about to share the reel the next day

MUMBAI: The television industry has given us some of the finest actors and actresses who have entertained us with their talent for so many years.

However, the ardent fans of many such actors were left heartbroken and teary-eyed after their shocking demise due to various reasons.

Actor Deepesh Bhan is one of them whose demise came as a huge shocker for the entire television fraternity.

Deepesh played a pivotal role of Malkhan Singh in &TV's longest-running show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai.

While the actor is no more with us, Deepesh's friends and fans are dearly missing him.

One of the closest friends of Deepesh Charul Malik who is also a part of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai is deeply saddened by her dear friend's demise.

ALSO READ: EXTREMELY SAD! Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai's Malkhan aka Deepesh Bhan leaves for a heavenly abode

As we all remember Deepesh for his light-hearted comic avatar on-screen, Charul who has spent a lot of time with the late actor on the sets of the show shares some of the fondest memories and beautiful things about him.

Speaking on how her and Deepesh's friendship bloomed, Charul said, ''I had known Deepesh for almost 7 to 8 years. I was anchoring my show back then and sometimes I was not there to host and someone else replaces me. From the entire industry, there were just one or two actors who told me that they will help me out to host the show whenever needed. Deepesh was one of them and even actress Rupal Patel was always there for me. Deepesh gave me such great comfort as a friend. He was always there to help me without expecting anything. He came to anchor the show 4 to 5 times along with me. Deepesh was always full of energy. I haven't seen such a great person ever in my life. We are bonded so well ever since then. I was very attached to Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai because of him. I used to feel we both have the same personalities.''

She continued, "There were hardly any days when we haven't shot together. We had so many scenes together. I have completed a year in this show. Ever since my first day, Deepesh and I were inseparable. We used to have lunch, breakfast and also dinner together. He used to always bring food for me. Deepesh used to share everything with me. Sometimes I used to tell him not to overthink and just go with the flow. Deepesh was someone who never used a filter while speaking to anyone. He was a clean-hearted man.

Talking about how they used to make reels together, Charul said, "We shared the same vibe and were used to always make reels together. People on the set always saw us having a fun time as we used to make a lot of reels. We were BFFs. In fact, our reels were so popular that the writers used to write so many scenes where they used to mention our reels. In fact, the upcoming episodes will also see a story about our reels.''

Recollecting her last days with Deepesh and how things unfolded a day before he left for the heavenly abode, Charul said, ''A day before his demise, we made a reel right before the pack up and we both left for our respective houses. He called me when he was on his way. We spoke for almost half an hour. He was sharing something with me and I told him not to think much about it and try to change himself. He said, "Charul, main samajh gaya hun muje kya karna hai. Main sabse upper jaunga." I didn't think much about it and I thought that he is setting his level up. It was just a casual conversation. He didn't know such a thing will happen to him nor did we."

Charul also revealed that the cast of the show and also the producers have extended support to Deepesh's wife in these trying times. They have also offered her financial help and also his co-stars will try to help Deepesh's wife in every way possible.

The actress also specified that Deepesh was not overexerting in the gym. He was working out for so many years. Deepesh lifestyle was very simple as per Charul and there were no changes.

Well, Charul recollects all the beautiful memories she had with Deepesh Bhan who was truly a gentleman.

May his soul rest in peace!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Revealed! Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai fame Deepesh Bhan dies at 41 due to brain hemorrhage