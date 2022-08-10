Exclusive! Chashni actress Amandeep Sidhu on working with Sai Ketan Rao, “He’s a very good actor and a very good soul”

MUMBAI:Star Plus is known to deliver intriguing and interesting content for its viewers. It would be apt to say that this channel, in particular, is a hub where the audience witnesses all emotions, ranging from love, drama, revenge, and many more through its highly engaging shows.

Keeping up with the spirit, Star Plus has brought the most spiciest show on Indian television ever, titled Chashni, that is opposite to its name and to be filled with a lot of spicy entertainment. A mix of relations to be witnessed by the audience on screen, the show will be based on an unusual and twisted bond between two sisters who turn Saas Bahu, Chandni and Roshni.

Talking about one of the leads of the show, Amandeep Sidhu, who is recognized for her performances in various shows like Naagin 6, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri and Choti Sarrdaarni to name a few.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she revealed about her character, the preparation that went into it and much more.

We’ve heard that it’s a unique character that you are playing, so tell us about it?

It’s a difficult character of a fire fighter. It’s not at all an easy job but I am loving it as I always wanted to play that type of character where I get to wear a uniform on screen, it was my dream. So when I wore it, I actually had tears in my eyes. Whatever Hardwork I’m putting in, it’s all worth it.

What was your reaction when you were approached for this character?

The reaction was such that I have not heard that the life of a fire fighter has been covered before in a movie or in a show or in a series. So when I came to know about it, I was wondering what I should do in order to grow into this character. I mean what should I do to get to know more about this character. They told me to act like a normal girl who has become the first firefighter in the whole city, so react that way, feel that way and act like that.

How did you feel about shooting for the role?

There was a mock shoot earlier with my sister where I tell her that I’ve got the job. However, when I reached the sets for the first time, and did the scene with other firefighters, they were all males and I was the only female firefighter. It was actually very awkward and my reactions were coming out very naturally. There was no ladies washroom as there has never been a female firefighter over there. I was just thinking that if this happens to me, how will I react?

How was your experience working with Sai Ketan Rao?

It’s amazing. He’s a very good actor and a very good soul. It’s very easy to work with him. We discuss how we are going to work on the scene and how we are going to do it, without letting the director know about it. The scene becomes more natural and interesting when the actors have such coordination and a comfort level. The best part about Sai is that he puts his inputs also, trying to make the character a little different, even more different than how it’s written. This is a very good quality as an actor and I really appreciate that.

