Exclusive! Chashni actress Amandeep Sidhu on working with Sai Ketan Rao, “He’s a very good actor and a very good soul”

A mix of relations to be witnessed by the audience on screen, the show will be based on an unusual and twisted bond between two sisters who turn Saas Bahu, Chandni and Roshni.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 02/23/2023 - 21:50
Exclusive! Chashni actress Amandeep Sidhu on working with Sai Ketan Rao “He’s a very good actor and a very good soul”

MUMBAI:Star Plus is known to deliver intriguing and interesting content for its viewers. It would be apt to say that this channel, in particular, is a hub where the audience witnesses all emotions, ranging from love, drama, revenge, and many more through its highly engaging shows.

Also read - Excusive! Chashni, The Most Spiciest Show, To Air On Star Plus, Gets A Sizzling Timeslot Of 11pm, From 9th March

Keeping up with the spirit, Star Plus has brought the most spiciest show on Indian television ever, titled Chashni, that is opposite to its name and to be filled with a lot of spicy entertainment. A mix of relations to be witnessed by the audience on screen, the show will be based on an unusual and twisted bond between two sisters who turn Saas Bahu, Chandni and Roshni.

Talking about one of the leads of the show, Amandeep Sidhu, who is recognized for her performances in various shows like Naagin 6, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri and Choti Sarrdaarni to name a few.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she revealed about her character, the preparation that went into it and much more.

We’ve heard that it’s a unique character that you are playing, so tell us about it?

It’s a difficult character of a fire fighter. It’s not at all an easy job but I am loving it as I always wanted to play that type of character where I get to wear a uniform on screen, it was my dream. So when I wore it, I actually had tears in my eyes. Whatever Hardwork I’m putting in, it’s all worth it.

What was your reaction when you were approached for this character?

The reaction was such that I have not heard that the life of a fire fighter has been covered before in a movie or in a show or in a series. So when I came to know about it, I was wondering what I should do in order to grow into this character. I mean what should I do to get to know more about this character. They told me to act like a normal girl who has become the first firefighter in the whole city, so react that way, feel that way and act like that.

How did you feel about shooting for the role?

There was a mock shoot earlier with my sister where I tell her that I’ve got the job. However, when I reached the sets for the first time, and did the scene with other firefighters, they were all males and I was the only female firefighter. It was actually very awkward and my reactions were coming out very naturally. There was no ladies washroom as there has never been a female firefighter over there. I was just thinking that if this happens to me, how will I react?

How was your experience working with Sai Ketan Rao?

It’s amazing. He’s a very good actor and a very good soul. It’s very easy to work with him. We discuss how we are going to work on the scene and how we are going to do it, without letting the director know about it. The scene becomes more natural and interesting when the actors have such coordination and a comfort level. The best part about Sai is that he puts his inputs also, trying to make the character a little different, even more different than how it’s written. This is a very good quality as an actor and I really appreciate that.

Also read - Here’s all you need to know about ‘Chashni’ actress Amandeep Sidhu

This was our conversation with the actress Amandeep Sidhu. Tell us how you feel about it in the comment section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Star Plus Chashni Amandeep Sidhu Sai Ketan Rao fire fighter serial saas-bahu Chandni Roshni TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 02/23/2023 - 21:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Talat Aziz to play THIS role in Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter
MUMBAI:Siddharth Anand's Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor is one of the most awaited...
Exclusive! Chashni actress Amandeep Sidhu on working with Sai Ketan Rao, “He’s a very good actor and a very good soul”
MUMBAI:Star Plus is known to deliver intriguing and interesting content for its viewers. It would be apt to say that...
Exclusive! Is Tassnim Nerurkar leaving the show? This is what fans have to say about the news
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! Haseen Dilruba actor Nilofar Gesawat roped in for Anees Barudwale’s Dhaak
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Exclusive! Prithvi Vazir roped in for Anees Barudwale’s next ‘Dhaak’
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront for bringing the latest updates to you from the world of...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Talat Aziz to play THIS role in Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter
Exclusive! Talat Aziz to play THIS role in Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Is Tassnim Nerurkar leaving the show? This is what the fans have to say about the news, check it out
Exclusive! Is Tassnim Nerurkar leaving the show? This is what fans have to say about the news
Here’s all you need to know about the ‘Chashni’ actress Amandeep Sidhu, check it out
Here’s all you need to know about ‘Chashni’ actress Amandeep Sidhu
MC Stan and Munawar Faruqui talk about their bond at a recent event; reveal some upcoming projects
MC Stan and Munawar Faruqui talk about their bond at a recent event; reveal some upcoming projects
Shark Tank India 2’s Vineeta Singh suffers panic attack at her recet triathlon; write a motivating note for her kids saying “Mam
Shark Tank India 2’s Vineeta Singh suffers panic attack at her recent triathlon; write a motivating note for her kids saying “Mama didn’t quit”
Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood’s sister Akshita get into a nasty spat over the former not returning the ‘family jewelry’ after the
Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood’s sister Akshita get into a nasty spat over the former not returning the ‘family jewelry’ after the breakup
BARC Ratings! Bigg Boss Grand Finale breaks Records, Anupama, GHKKPM retain their ratings, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and Junooniyat
BARC Ratings! Bigg Boss Grand Finale breaks Records, Anupamaa, GHKKPM retains their ratings, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and Junooniyat make an entry in the top 20, and The Kapil Sharma Show Drops out of the Top 20, Check out the full details of the ratings her