Exclusive! Chavi Pandey approached for StarPlus’s Anupamaa?

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from your favorite show, Anupamaa. The show is presently ruling our television screens and is doing extremely well, topping the BARC ratings every week. These days, the track of the show is quite interesting as the narrative is focusing on Anupama and Anuj’s life post marriage as they face challenges together and try to maintain a balance between both the families.

Anupamaa has become a pathbreaking show with a strong protagonist like Anupama. The viewers await every episode eagerly and follow the gripping storyline.

Reportedly, Chavi Pandey has been approached for the show but any further details about the same are not available. It would be very interesting to see what character she will essay on the show.

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the Director’s Kut productions and has become one of the most successful shows.

Meanwhile on Anupamaa, Paritosh tries to crack a deal about a disputed property and even takes some money from her closet without informing her.

On the other hand, Anuj refuses to go on a trip with Devika, Dheeraj and Anupama. Seeing Anupama’s face fall, Devika and Devraj insist Anupama to do something out of the box.

Just then, putting her plan in motion, Anuj sees her fallen unconscious and worries about what happened to her and Anupama wakes up, and sings an old Karishma Kapoor number in an attempt to get everything back to normal between her and Anuj.

