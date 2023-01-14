Exclusive! Chavi Pandey approached for StarPlus’s Anupamaa?

Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from your favorite show, Anupamaa. Reportedly, Chavi Pandey has been approached for the show but any further details about the same are not available. It would be very interesting to see what character she will essay on the show.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/14/2023 - 10:18
Exclusive! Chavi Pandey approached for StarPlus’s Anupamaa?

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from your favorite show, Anupamaa. The show is presently ruling our television screens and is doing extremely well, topping the BARC ratings every week. These days, the track of the show is quite interesting as the narrative is focusing on Anupama and Anuj’s life post marriage as they face challenges together and try to maintain a balance between both the families.

Also Read:  Kavya from Anupamaa aka Madalsa Sharma is an Absolute Heartbreaker; here’s proof

Anupamaa has become a pathbreaking show with a strong protagonist like Anupama. The viewers await every episode eagerly and follow the gripping storyline.

The audience likes to keep up with the little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity and we like to deliver such news to our loyal readers and keep them updated!

This time too, we are back with some exciting news close to the show. We are always at the forefront of delivering top news to our readers at the earliest.

Reportedly, Chavi Pandey has been approached for the show but any further details about the same are not available. It would be very interesting to see what character she will essay on the show.

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the Director’s Kut productions and has become one of the most successful shows.

Meanwhile on Anupamaa, Paritosh tries to crack a deal about a disputed property and even takes some money from her closet without informing her.

On the other hand, Anuj refuses to go on a trip with Devika, Dheeraj and Anupama. Seeing Anupama’s face fall, Devika and Devraj insist Anupama to do something out of the box.

Just then, putting her plan in motion, Anuj sees her fallen unconscious and worries about what happened to her and Anupama wakes up, and sings an old Karishma Kapoor number in an attempt to get everything back to normal between her and Anuj.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anupamaa and Anuj ask not to be bothered, let Paritosh go to jail

To know more about such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

Anupamaa Anuj Anupama Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna Sudhanshu Vanraj Shah Kavya Kinjal Bapuji Baa StarPlus TellyChakkar Samar Mukku Choti Anu Spoiler Alert  
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/14/2023 - 10:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Check out these BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal
MUMBAI : 2022 was a decent year for Varun Dhawan, but not that good for Janhavi Kapoor. Varun had two releases last...
Hetal Yadav has a new nickname for Imlie co-star Megha Chakraborty
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and...
Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 to be launched soon?
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Gurpreet Bedi aka Keerti has a Unique way of battling Cold temperatures, check out
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from Dharampatnii. Colors TV has come up with yet another...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Salman Khan to return as a host during the finale day?
MUMBAI :Salman Khan has been the soul of Bigg Boss ever since he took over the show in Season 4. He has been...
Recent Stories
Check out these BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal
Check out these BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal

Latest Video

Related Stories
Hetal Yadav has a new nickname for Imlie co-star Megha Chakraborty
Hetal Yadav has a new nickname for Imlie co-star Megha Chakraborty
Gurpreet Bedi aka Keerti has a Unique way of battling Cold temperatures, check out
Gurpreet Bedi aka Keerti has a Unique way of battling Cold temperatures, check out
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Salman Khan to return as a host during the finale day?
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Salman Khan to return as a host during the finale day?
This is how much the cast of Color’s Dharampati charges per day!
This is how much the cast of Color’s Dharampati charges per day!
Exclusive! Rohan Gandotra would love to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss’s next season but reveals that things didn’t
Exclusive! Rohan Gandotra would love to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss’s next season but reveals that things didn’t work out between him and the makers for this season of Bigg Boss
Exclusive! Dharampatni’s Dhruvee Haldankar talks about working on the show, “I was looking for an opportunity to be working with
Exclusive! Dharampatni’s Dhruvee Haldankar talks about working on the show, “I was looking for an opportunity to be working with Ekta Mam”!