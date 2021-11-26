Exclusive: Chayan Trivedi roped in for Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir

MUMBAI: SAB TV’s cop-based drama Maddam Sir, which has witnessed many popular stars playing important cameos in the show, will once again welcome a new entry.

TellyChakkar recently reported about Mohit Sharma and Abhilash Choudhary have been roped in for the show (Read here: Exclusive: Mohit Sharma and Abhilash Chaudhary roped in for Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir)

Now, we hear that actor Chayan Trivedi, who has been part of shows like Choti Bahu, Qubool Hai, Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga and in films like Hindi Medium and Jalebi, has been roped in for Maddam Sir to play an important character.

We could not get through Chayan for a comment.

Maddam Sir is produced by Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta under the banner of Jay Mehta Productions. It has managed to keep the viewers entertained with its light-hearted value driven content. The show which stars Gulki Joshi, Sonali Naik and Yukti Kapoor in the lead roles, addresses social issues through the eyes of four dynamic women police officers who take every challenge as it comes and solve cases with jazbaat.

