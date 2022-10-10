Exclusive! Check out this honest skincare opinion of Mallika Singh aka Radha from Radha Krishn

MUMBAI: One of the most beautiful and talented actresses Mallika Singh is currently seen in Star Bharat's popular mythological drama series Radha Krishn.

It is one of the longest-running shows on Star Bharat which started airing in the year 2018.

Radha Krishn has reached a milestone of itself by completing 4 years (over 1000 episodes).

TellyChakkar got in touch with Mallika where we spoke to her about her skincare routine and the answers are really amazing.

What is your skincare routine?

I don’t do a lot about it but one should apply face wash and personally speaking, I am against makeup. Less makeup and more natural is better and we should keep applying sunscreens and moisturizers.

Are you someone who relies on beauty products or do you believe in home remedies?

Home remedies. I mean even that’s not something that I get to do a lot because of the routine but yes I prefer home remedies.

What’s your go-to skincare product when you don’t have much time to pamper your skin?

I don’t know if this is a beauty routine or not but dipping your face in cold water every morning makes your skin really good. That helps with bloating and also the texture of the skin.

What would be a skincare or beauty tip that you would like to give to people?

Before going to bed, either apply aloe vera gel or apply something else that’s natural as we shouldn’t go for products.

