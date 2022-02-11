Exclusive! Check out the first look of Mouni Roy from the sets of Zee Tv’s Dance India Dance Little Masters Season 5

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters - Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun is a brand today.

Post the launch of Dance India Dance the makers of the show came up with Dance India Dance Little Masters a dance reality show that was based on little kids.

Some of the judges on the earlier seasons of the show were Farah Khan, Sandip Soparrkar, Geeta Kapur, Ahmed Khan, Mudassar Khan, Marzi Pestonji, and Chitrangda Singh.

Now the show is all set to return back in 2022 and the preliminary work on the show has already begun, they are yet to plan the audition dates once the judges panel is finalized.

As we reported earlier, Remo D'Souza will be taking Mithun Chakraborty’s place as the grandmaster of the show.

As we had reported earlier that Mouni Roy will be one of the judges on the show and this would be her comeback on television after Naagin.

Now the actress had shot for the promo of the show and revealed her look for the show.

She is seen faulting her fabulous walk and she looks stunning in a shimmering beige sequin sari.

Well, the show is all set to go on air anytime soon and the franchise is coming back after a long time.

