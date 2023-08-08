EXCLUSIVE! Check out the grand celebration happening on the sets of Anupamaa as the show clocks 1000 episodes

Ever since Anupamaa premiered on small screens, it has been at the top of TRP charts. It is always on the number one spot which proves that the show's popularity is only increasing with every passing day.
Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on small screens. 

Over the period of time, the show's fan following has increased and how. 

Rajan Shahi's show has become the nation's favourite. 

From bagging several awards to constantly topping the TRP charts and becoming everyone's favourite, Anupamaa has managed to strike the right chord. 

As the show clocks 1000 episodes, it was indeed a great achievement for the entire cast and crew. 

A grand celebration took place on the sets of Anupamaa.

All the actors from the show along with Rajan Shahi and his mother Bela Shahi graced this joyous occasion. 

Take a look:

The star cast looked extremely happy with this achievement. 

Cake cutting ceremony took place where Rajan Shahi's mother Bela Shahi cut the cake while others cheered her. 

The star cast seems over the moon and are hoping to continue to entertain the fans with many more episodes. 

Many congratulations to the cast and crew of Anupamaa!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Anupama 2nd August 2023 Written Episode Update: Vanraj Is Heartbroken

