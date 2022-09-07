EXCLUSIVE! Cheeku calls Anu 'Nakli Nani' while Mithi reveals Aryan and Imlie's truth to the kid in StarPlus' Imlie

MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCKER! Aryan reveals that Imlie is pregnant with not his but Madhav's child

The upcoming episodes of Imlie are all set to bring a major storm, check it out:

We exclusively updated that, Imlie will try her best to send Aryan out of the village and Aryan is trying his best to get Imlie thrown out of her job. There shall be love and hate moments between the two, furthermore, Aryan bonds with cheeku and cheeku being a smart kid figures something more is there between these two.

While villagers humiliate Imlie and Cheeku, Aryan takes a stand for them. Mithi asks Imlie how long shall she hide Cheeku's identity? Imlie reveals till she can she will hide it. Malini arrives in Pagdandiya along with Anu. They see Aryan and Imlie coming close again and Malini doesn’t want that. She fastens the process of making Imlie jobless. Cheeku bonds really well with Aryan but don’t like Malini and Anu.

Without knowing each other’s reality they keep hating each other. Cheeku randomly ends up calling Anu as “Nakli Nani” seeing how she troubles Mithi for no reason. By now, Imlie has troubled Aryan so much but he doesn’t give up, as he is determined to get Imlie fired and eventually manages to do that.

But Imlie also proves how this was not her mistake and his own team messed up. Malini standing right there makes sure she doesn’t get caught. She bribes the reporter of Bhasker times and he takes the blame on himself. Aryan gets even more furious that despite removing Imlie from the job, he got defeated. Cheeku enquires about Aryan and Imlie and Mithi ends up telling her the truth. Cheeku decides to unite them. Aryan decides to leave the village for good.

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCKER! Aryan reveals that Imlie is pregnant with not his but Madhav's child

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com