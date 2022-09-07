EXCLUSIVE! Cheeku calls Anu 'Nakli Nani' while Mithi reveals Aryan and Imlie's truth to the kid in StarPlus' Imlie

Without knowing each other’s reality they keep hating each other. Cheeku randomly ends up calling Anu as “Nakli Nani” seeing how she troubles Mithi for no reason. By now, Imlie has troubled Aryan so much but he doesn’t give up, as he is determined to get Imlie fired and eventually manages to do that. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sat, 07/09/2022 - 12:55
EXCLUSIVE! Cheeku calls Anu 'Nakli Nani' while Mithi reveals Aryan and Imlie's truth to the kid in StarPlus' Imlie

MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCKER! Aryan reveals that Imlie is pregnant with not his but Madhav's child

The upcoming episodes of Imlie are all set to bring a major storm, check it out: 

We exclusively updated that,  Imlie will try her best to send Aryan out of the village and Aryan is trying his best to get Imlie thrown out of her job. There shall be love and hate moments between the two, furthermore, Aryan bonds with cheeku and cheeku being a smart kid figures something more is there between these two. 

While villagers humiliate Imlie and Cheeku, Aryan takes a stand for them. Mithi asks Imlie how long shall she hide Cheeku's identity? Imlie reveals till she can she will hide it. Malini arrives in Pagdandiya along with Anu. They see Aryan and Imlie coming close again and Malini doesn’t want that. She fastens the process of making Imlie jobless. Cheeku bonds really well with Aryan but don’t like Malini and Anu.

Without knowing each other’s reality they keep hating each other. Cheeku randomly ends up calling Anu as “Nakli Nani” seeing how she troubles Mithi for no reason. By now, Imlie has troubled Aryan so much but he doesn’t give up, as he is determined to get Imlie fired and eventually manages to do that. 

But Imlie also proves how this was not her mistake and his own team messed up. Malini standing right there makes sure she doesn’t get caught. She bribes the reporter of Bhasker times and he takes the blame on himself. Aryan gets even more furious that despite removing Imlie from the job, he got defeated. Cheeku enquires about Aryan and Imlie and Mithi ends up telling her the truth. Cheeku decides to unite them. Aryan decides to leave the village for good.

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCKER! Aryan reveals that Imlie is pregnant with not his but Madhav's child

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Neetu Gashmeer Mahajani Mayuri Deshmukh Manasvi Vashisht Fahmaan Khan Rajshri Rani Adilie Arylie Imlie StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sat, 07/09/2022 - 12:55

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Big Blunder! Saransh believes Armaan, lashes out at Rudraksh
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Upcoming Dhamaka! Payback time for Harshvardhan, Manjari takes strong stand for herself
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Amazing! Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan 3’s Reem Sameer Shaikh and Zain Imam turn kids; spends their fun time This way | Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Kudos! Sai turns personal doctor for her Pakhi Didi, supervises her during surrogacy
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: OMG! Soumya has become rich enough to take care of the kids but the kids stand by their father Armaan
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is gearing up for interesting twists and turns....
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Whoa! Akriti turns saviour for Anubhav, prevents him from consuming the spiked drink
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq...
Recent Stories
Wow! Lisa Haydon is a major head turner when it comes to maintaing fitness and these pictures are the proof
Wow! Lisa Haydon is a major head turner when it comes to maintaing fitness and these pictures are the proof
Latest Video