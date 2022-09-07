EXCLUSIVE! Cheeku to play cupid between Arylie; Malini reaches Pagdandiya to separate them again in StarPlus' Imlie

MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The upcoming episodes of Imlie are all set to bring a major storm, check it out:

We exclusively updated, Aryan wants to figure out the reason but Malini doesn’t take responsibility and blames some unknown reporter in the village which leads to Aryan moving to Pagdandiya to teach the reporter a lesson. Imlie and Aryan face to face after 5 years, in personal and professional loggerheads. Aryan bonds with Cheeku and learns that she stays with Imlie. Mithi covers up by saying she is a distant relative, Aryan blames Imlie for everything, indirectly for the past and directly for ruining Bhasker times, says tumhe naukri se nikalwake jaaungi, no one will take your news anymore and Imlie says that she will not let him stay in the village.

In the upcoming episode, Imlie will try her best to send Aryan out of the village and Aryan is trying his best to get Imlie thrown out of her job. There shall be love and hate moments between the two, furthermore, Aryan bonds with cheeku and cheeku being a smart kid figures something more is there between these two.

While villagers humiliate Imlie and Cheeku, Aryan takes a stand for them. Mithi asks Imlie for how long shall she hide Cheeku's identity? Imlie reveals till she can she will hide it.

Malini arrives in Pagdandiya along with Anu. They see Aryan and Imlie coming close again and Malini doesn’t want that. She fastens the process of making Imlie jobless. Cheeku bonds really well with Aryan but doesn’t like Malini and Anu.

How will turn tables for Imlie now?

