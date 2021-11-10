EXCLUSIVE! Chestha Bhagat aka Neha opens up on Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 going off-air, says, "We won't be able to meet each other everyday now, it shouldn't have ended so soon"

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 returned to the small screens with a bang after a gap of some years.

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes reprised the roles of Dev and Sonakshi making the fans elated.

The show also witnessed several other characters that were retained from the previous season.

We all know that Chestha Bhagat played an integral part in the show's previous two seasons.

Chestha was seen as Neha Dixit, Dev's sister. The actress has once again reprised the role once again in the show's third season.

The show did not manage to strike the right chord with the viewers and is all set to go off-air just a few months after its launch.

The show's star cast wrapped up the shoot a few days ago.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Chestha who spoke about the show going off-air and much more.

What was your first reaction when you came to know about the show going off-air?

We all met after 5 years but it didn't feel like we were meeting after such a long time. We all picked up from where we left and everything was going smoothly. It felt like we used to go on the set for having fun. All of us used to look forward to shooting for the show. But when we came to know that the show is going off-air, we knew that we won't be meeting everyday and again, we will have to make plans to meet once in a while. I felt that it shouldn't have ended so soon. I think every end has a new beginning. Maybe, some of our co-stars might collaborate again for some other show.

What would be that fondest memory that you are taking from the show?

It's just not one, I have so many fondest memories in Kuch Rang. I am a person who never wastes time and always keeps making memories. I make sure that we keep taking fun pictures and videos. Our bond got stronger after 5 years this time.

Are you going to take a break from work or continue with your next project?

No, I am not taking a break. I am looking for a new job because it's already like taking a break ever since the pandemic has happened. Now, I just want to work and stay busy and be out of the house. Though I was not at home during the lockdown, I was shooting for my web series that has recently been released. It's titled Pratiksha.

One life lesson that the show and your character has taught you.

The one thing I have learnt from my character is to value everything you have in your life. Neha was a very complex character and she had everything in life but she never valued them because she thought she had lots of problems in her own life and was dealing with them.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is set to bid adieu to the viewers on 12th November.

