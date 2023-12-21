Exclusive: Chhaya Vora, Swastik Tiwar, Hirva Trivedi and Amitabh Krishna Ghanekar come on board for Shashi Sumeet Productions’ next on Star Plus!

Ashish Dixit, Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey have been roped in to play pivotal roles in a show which is being launched on Star Plus by Shashi Sumeet Productions.
MUMBAI: It was only a while ago that we reported that Ashish Dixit, Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey have been roped in to play pivotal roles in a show which is being launched on Star Plus by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

The show will be a drama and other actors who have joined the cast are Jihan Hodar, Mridul Sinha, Harti Joshi and child artist Roneisha Sharma. (Also Read: Exclusive: Jihan Hodar, Mridul Sinha, Harti Joshi and child artist Roneisha Sharma come on board for Shashi Sumeet Productions’ next Star Plus)

Now, according to the latest information coming to our news desk, Chhaya Vora, Swastik Tiwar, Hirva Trivedi and Amitabh Krishna Ghanekar have come on board for the show.

Chhaya has earlier been seen in Bollywood film Gangubai Kathiawadi and television shows in the likes of Saavi Ki Savaari and Shubharambh while Swastik has been seen in popular projects such as Jawan, Khufiya and Ardh. As for Hirva, she has done Bholaa, Shubh Laabh Aapkey Ghar Mein and Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do among others.

Amitabh has been a part of Sanju, Chill Bro and Cyber Vaar.

How excited are you for Shashi Sumeet Productions’ new offering on Star Plus? Let us know in the comment section below! (Also Read: Breaking News! Ashish Dixit, Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey roped in for Shashi Sumeet Productions’ next Star Plus)

Stay tuned to this space for more updates from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.

