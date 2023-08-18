Exclusive! Chhoti Sarrdaarni fame Arpita Sethia to enter Star Plus’s Yeh Hai Chahtein!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from the world of television.

The Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' began as a passionate love story. After many generation leaps the story now focuses on Kashvi and Arjun. The show is currently going through a dramatic tangent.

Prvaihst Mishra and Shagun Sharma star as the leads of the show, playing the role of Arjun and Kashvi respectively and fans of the show have taken to the two really well, and adore the duo and their chemistry.

As per sources, Actress Arpita Sethia is all set to enter the show.

Arpita is a seasoned actress known for her performances in shows like Chhoti Sarrdaarni, Anandi Baa Aur Emily, Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2 and OTT shows and movies, like State of Seige: Temple Attacks, Jayesh bhai Jordaar, and more.

