EXCLUSIVE! Chidiya Ghar fame Saraansh Verma BAGS Colors' upcoming show Saavi Ki Sawari by Dashami Creations

Colors tv is gearing up for new shows.

Dashami Creations is all set to come with a new show, Saavi ki Sawari.

We had exclusively reported that Farman Haider is roped in the show as the lead. Further details are yet to be disclosed.

We also reported that Samridhii Shukla has been roped in to play the lead in the show.

Further details about her character are yet to be known.

And now, we have learnt that actor Saraansh Verma is roped in the show.

Nothing much is known about Saraansh's character yet.

We also revealed that Yeh Hai Chahatein's Indira Krishnan joins the cast in a pivotal role. Her character is named Vedika in the show.

Dashami Creations is currently bankrolling shows like Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi, Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar, among others.

