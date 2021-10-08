EXCLUSIVE! Chikoo aka Vaishnavi Prajapati TALKS about her Journey, favourite person on set and more

MUMBAI: Starplus' newly launched show Chikoo ki Mummy Durr Kei has been the talk of the town for a while now. The show has begun to make space in the viewers routine with its storyline and stars.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! "I am not a trained dancer but I am glad that I learnt Kathak well in such a short span", Paridhi Sharma REVEALS some interesting facts about her character Nupur, journey with Patiala Babes and more

In the one on one interview with Vaishnavi Prajapati and asked her about the show, her favourite person on the show and more.

Tell us about your experience while doing Chikoo Ki Mummy Dur Kei

I really enjoy shooting as Chikoo for the show, it has turned into my home now. Whenever I have a holiday I really feel sad and cry on video calls saying 'why are you all shooting without me?' I am the mischievous one on the set, I keep pranking everyone on the sets.

How did you begin acting? Which was your first show?

I began my career with Super Dancer as a participant, then I began my acting career in tv with &Tv's Meri Hanikarak Biwi, then I did Tujhse Hai Raabta, Pavitra Bhagya, Yeshu and now Chikoo Ki Mummy Dur Kei. After Hanikarak Biwi this is the second show where I have become really close to the whole cast and we have a lot of fun together. The journey has indeed been amazing and I am sure this is just the beginning.

Who is your favourite person on the show?

My favourite, If I actually say one name they would really get upset but the first person I spoke to was Monica didi and then after I met Himanshu Bhaiya, he will always stay closest to me. With Himanshu bhaiya, we have the same father-daughter bond. He becomes exactly like me. With him I don't need to capture moments, we have our own time together. Himanshu bhaiya reads books all the time. I don't let him read when I go, we keep watching funny videos. We pack up together and have our musical time.

Also read: Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei: PATHETIC! Rangoli curses Chikoo

Well, we adore this goofy little, uberly talented Chikoo, what about you all?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com