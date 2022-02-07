EXCLUSIVE! 'Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei will focus on Body-Shaming with a realistic approach' Producers Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot on the upcoming track of the show, introducing Simran Tomar and more

MUMBAI: The Tv show Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei, which was earlier going to wrap up in December 2021 because of low ratings, has recently got an extension for the leap track. Now it is confirmed that the show will take a leap and lead actors Paridhi Sharma and Himanshu Malhotra will no longer be part of it. The new characters will be introduced around Valentine's Day on the show.

We got in touch with the spectacular Producers Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot, to know about the long leap in Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei, choosing Simran Tomar and more. Check out the noteworthy answers they gave:

Chikoo is taking a long leap, what was your vision behind it?

The fact that she is a dancer, Chikoo has been a dancer as a child. Now, that we have almost closed the mother-daughter story. The fascinating thing about the show to me was always the dance and we always wanted to take it forward. I actually looked to real-life examples like Farah Khan, Geeta Kapur, Karishma Chavan they are all plus-size but they are great dancers and choreographers. I remember reading an interview of Karishma, how her body type came in the way of her profession and that was an inspiring part for Chikoo also. When a girl is not traditionally thin, what happens to her in the Dance Industry.

Now, that Simran will be the face of the show, the casting is quite unconventional, what would you be addressing through her in the show?

The show is going to be addressing the issue of body shaming. It doesn't matter how thin or fat you are, there are enough people who would call you out. We are addressing this issue of body shaming and the triumph of a girl who doesn't need to change to suit societies norms for beauty and popularity. It's the journey of a plus-size girl who goes through a lot of body shaming and comes out stronger. Simran is a trained dancer herself, she has this lovely vibe about her and that's why we chose her.

What would the track look like after the leap, what new will be in?

Nilanjana Purkayasstha: We are going to see a college world, Chikoo, Vinny and Dhanush, there will be a love angle in Chikoo's life, the family is now only Sameer Khaitan who was raising Chikoo, her quest remains to be accepted as a part of the Joshis. Largely the story remains in the younger world, college world and a love story entwined with dance.

Herumb Khot: The dance will play an integral part in the show, a lot of focus will be given to the dance along with acting. The leap will have a realistic narrative and the actors we have cast have that essence of a realistic approach to their characters and storyline.

As we have seen Vaishnavi has already created a benchmark, with a new face how do you think the audience would react?

We can only keep our fingers crossed, let the audience give as much love to the grown-up Chikoo as they did for Vaishnavi, we will try to give them as many as possible reasons to adore her too.

