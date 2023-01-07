EXCLUSIVE! Chikoo - Yeh Ishq Nachaye actor Mayank Verma to enter Zee TV's Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet

Mayank Verma is all set to enter Zee TV's Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet and will be portraying a parallel lead.
Mayank Verma

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

A lot of new entries and exits are happening in a lot of television shows. 

Zee TV's show Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet is one of the most popular drama series of small screens. 

The show has been working wonders ever since the beginning.

The viewers have seen several new entries and exits that have brought a major twist in the storyline and also spiced up the drama. 

And now, the show is gearing up for a new entry soon. 

Well, as per our sources, actor Mayank Verma is all set to enter the show.

ALSO READ: Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Exclusive! Manmeet makes a big decision, Meet’s relationship in trouble

Mayank will be seen playing the parallel lead in the drama series. 

A lot of new entries are happening in Meet which is only making the show a must watch for the viewers.

Mayank has previously starred in shows like Sadda Haq, Parvarrish Season 2, Chikoo - Yeh Ishq Nacahye among others.

How excited are you to see Mayank in Meet? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Upcoming Troubles! Manmeet confesses his love to Meet, Sarkar takes an oath

Amrapalli Gupta Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet Zee TV Shagun Pandey Ashi Singh Shashi Sumeet Mittal Mayank Verma chikoo yeh Ishq nachaye Parvarissh 2 TellyChakkar
