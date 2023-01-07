EXCLUSIVE! Chikoo - Yeh Ishq Nachaye actor Mayank Verma to enter Zee TV's Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Zee TV's show Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet is one of the most popular drama series of small screens.

The show has been working wonders ever since the beginning.

The viewers have seen several new entries and exits that have brought a major twist in the storyline and also spiced up the drama.

And now, the show is gearing up for a new entry soon.

Well, as per our sources, actor Mayank Verma is all set to enter the show.

Mayank will be seen playing the parallel lead in the drama series.

A lot of new entries are happening in Meet which is only making the show a must watch for the viewers.

Mayank has previously starred in shows like Sadda Haq, Parvarrish Season 2, Chikoo - Yeh Ishq Nacahye among others.

How excited are you to see Mayank in Meet? Tell us in the comments.

