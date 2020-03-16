Exclusive! Child actor Aanaya Gambhir is all set to enter Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya

Renowned social media influencer and child actor Ananya Gambhir is all set to enter in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya.
Anaya Gambhir

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

Also read: Kundali Bhagya: Shocking! Karan and Preeta to part ways, to get divorced?

We are back with breaking news from the entertainment industry. We have learnt that child actor and social media influencer Ananya Gambhir is all set to enter Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya’s and Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya.

The details regarding her role have not yet been revealed, but supposedly, her role will bring in a big transformation in everyone’s lives.

Also read:Exclusive! Kulfi Kumar Bajewala fame Deepali Saini to enter Star Plus' Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Kundali Bhagya, we see a 360-degree change in the storyline as Preeta will have a chat with Karan who is in a drunken state, and ask him to leave her, to which he will sarcastically reply that he will leave her forever. On the other hand, the news is published that Karan is going to divorce Preeta. Rakhi is shocked and quizzes Preeta. She is surprised and shocked to know about the same.

Are you excited for Ananya's entry in the show?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.
 

