Exclusive! Child actor Aarohi M Kumawat roped in for Naagin 6

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of getting exclusive news from the entertainment world and here's an exclusive news about Naagin 6. Child actor Aarohi M Kumawat has been roped in to star in Naagin 6.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/05/2023 - 23:09
MUMBAI :Naagin is one of the most popular shows on Television and currently season 6 of the show is going on. Tejasswi Prakash plays the lead role in it, and she got the show after Bigg Boss 15 got over. TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of getting exclusive news from the entertainment world and here's an exclusive news about Naagin 6. 

Child actor Aarohi M Kumawat has been roped in to star in Naagin 6. The details about her character are kept under wraps but it is said that she will be seen playing a pivotal role. 

Aarohi has impressed one and all with her performance in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and Barrister Babu, and now, it will be interesting to see the cute little kid in Naagin 6 as well. 

Naagin 6 was the talk of the town when it was launched as Tejasswi Prakash who was still in Bigg Boss house was roped in for it. Soon, after Bigg Boss got over Tejasswi started shooting for Naagin 6 and the announcement of her casting was made during the finale of Bigg Boss 15. 

Well, are you excited to watch Aarohi M Kumawat in Naagin 6? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

