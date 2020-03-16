Exclusive! Child actor Anaya Gambhir is all set to enter in Zee Tv’s – Kundali Bhagya

Renowned social media influencer and child actor Ananya Gambhir is all set to enter in Zee Tv’s – Kundali Bhagya.
Anaya Gambhir

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

We are back with breaking news from the entertainment industry. We have learnt that child actor and social media influencer Ananya Gambhir is all set to enter in Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya’s and Zee Tv's show – Kundali Bhagya.

The details regarding her role have not yet been revealed, but supposedly, her role will bring in a big transformation in everyone’s lives in the serial.

Kundali Bhagya, we see a 360-degree change in the storyline as Preeta will have a chat with Karan who is in a drunken state, and ask him to leave her, to which he will sarcastically reply that he will leave her forever. On the other hand, the news is published that Karan is going to divorce Preeta. Rakhi is shocked and quizzes Preeta. She is surprised and shocked to know about the same.

Are you excited for her entry in the show?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Latest Video