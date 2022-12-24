Exclusive! Child Actor and Infleuncer Paramveer Singh roped in for Dangal TV’s Ishq Ki Dastaan Naagmani!

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusive updates from the world of TV, Bollywood, and OTT.

Shoonya Square Productions is known for shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Thapki Pyaar Ki, Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Belan Wali Bahu, Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby, and Apna Time Bhi Aayega, among others.

The production came out with a show called Ishq ki Daastan - Naagmani, the show stars Aleya Ghosh, Aditya Redij and Pavitra Punia.

In Naagmani, two supernatural beings who become victims of a witch's avarice are depicted in an eternal love story. It depicts a story of love between the shape-shifting Naag-Naagin and the evil witch's never-ending greed as she pursues the life-giving jewel that the Naagin possesses in order to achieve immortality.

As per sources, Child Actor and Influencer Paramveer Singh has been roped in for Dangal TV’s Ishq ki Dastaan- Naagmani.

Paramveer is a very popular child influencer who rose to fame with the app TikTok and nw enjoys his fan following on Instagram as well.

The show is produced by Shoonya Square Productions and the casting of the show is done by the very renowned casting director Prince Modi.While not a lot is known about his role, it will be fun to see him in the show.

