Exclusive! Child actor Anushka Sharma bags DJ Creative's Dangal show Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Pariwaar

Now, as per sources, Dj’s creative is coming up with a new show on Dangal TV titled, ‘Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Parivaar’.

The production house is known for some amazing shows like Sumit Sambhal Lega, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, Left Right Left, Chhoti Bahu, Dharampatni, Parvarrish: Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and much more.

According to sources, child artist Anushka Sharma bags one of the roles in 'Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Parivaar'.

Anushka Sharma is known for her roles in Colors TV's Molkki and Naagin 6.

