Exclusive! Child actor Anushka Sharma bags DJ Creative's Dangal show Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Pariwaar

Dj's creative is known for some amazing shows like Sumit Sambhal Lega, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, Left Right Left, Chhoti Bahu, Dharampatni, Parvarrish: Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and much more.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 21:07
Exclusive! Child actor Anushka Sharma bags DJ Creative's Dangal show Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Pariwaar

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the entertainment world.

We are back with the latest update from the world of television.

Now, as per sources, Dj’s creative is coming up with a new show on Dangal TV titled, ‘Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Parivaar’.

Also read -  Nandani Tiwary aka Vayu Pari of Balveer Returns talks about her upcoming project with Yash Raj Films, says she would love to do Bigg Boss someday

The production house is known for some amazing shows like Sumit Sambhal Lega, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, Left Right Left, Chhoti Bahu, Dharampatni, Parvarrish: Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and much more.

According to sources, child artist Anushka Sharma bags one of the roles in 'Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Parivaar'. 

Anushka Sharma is known for her roles in Colors TV's Molkki and Naagin 6. 

Are you excited to see Anushka Sharma in the upcoming show?

Let us know in the comments below!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read - Nandani Tiwary aka Vayu Pari of Balveer Returns talks about her upcoming project with Yash Raj Films, says she would love to do Bigg Boss someday

Anushka Sharma Naagin 6 Molkki Colors tv professor Pandey ke paanch parivar Dangal exclusive Tellychakkar 
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 21:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Wow! Check out these gorgeous eye makeups of Andrea Jeremiah
MUMBAI: Andrea Maria Jeremiah is an actress, playback singer, and a musician, who works predominantly in Tamil and...
Wow! Check out these glamorous posts of Saba Azad
MUMBAI: Saba Azad is an actress, theatre director and musician. She is one half of Mumbai-based electro funk duo Madboy...
Lakadbaggha movie review: Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra and Paresh Pahuja starrer is good in bits and parts 
MUMBAI: We have seen a few films in Bollywood where the protagonist is a vigilante. He or she is fighting for people's...
Hot! Check out these sexy beach looks slayed by Anusha Dandekar
MUMBAI: Anusha Dandekar is an Indian-Australian MTV VJ, actress and singer, who is best known as a VJ and a host who...
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ to re-release in theatres on June 15 prior to its sequel’s release date
MUMBAI: One of the most loved Bollywood films from 2001, ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’, which starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha...
Recent Stories
Lakadbaggha movie review: Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra and Paresh Pahuja starrer is good in bits and parts 
Lakadbaggha movie review: Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra and Paresh Pahuja starrer is good in bits and parts 

Latest Video

Related Stories
Karan Kundra was absent from the Dil Hi Toh Hai reunion! Is all well between the former cast mates? Find out!
Karan Kundra was absent from the Dil Hi Toh Hai reunion! Is all well between the former cast mates? Find out!
This is how Udaariyaan’s Nikhil makes Peace with his on-screen Bhabhi? Check out
This is how Udaariyaan’s Nikhil makes Peace with his on-screen Bhabhi? Check out
What is the Mahila-Mandal of Team Parineetii upto? Check out
What is the Mahila-Mandal of Team Parineetii upto? Check out
These actors from Parineetii seem to have some complex emotions about Night Shifts, check out
These actors from Parineetii seem to have some complex emotions about Night Shifts, check out
Meet Udaariyaan fame Rohit Purohit’s HERO on the sets, scroll down to know
Meet Udaariyaan fame Rohit Purohit’s HERO on the sets, scroll down to know
Actress Mahekk Chahal was hospitalised and on ventilator for 3 days, recovery ongoing
Actress Mahekk Chahal was hospitalised and on ventilator for 3 days, recovery ongoing