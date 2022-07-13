EXCLUSIVE! Child actor Ekagrah Dwivedi opens up on doing Sony SAB's Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul, shares he enjoys shooting with co-star Sheezan M Khan

MUMBAI: Sony SAB is all set to roll out a new show soon.

Peninsula Pictures is bringing a new show titled Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

The show's story is about Alibaba and the forty thieves.

The makers have roped in so many amazing actors to play pivotal roles in the show.

One of them is Ekagrah Dwivedi who will be seen playing an important role in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ekagrah who spoke about his character and much more.

Talking about his character, Ekagrah said, ''I will be seen playing the role of Poya in the show. I am an extremely notorious and a daredevil kid. I'll have a great bond with Alibaba in the show.''

Speaking about his bond with Sheezan, he said, ''I love Sheezan bhaiya. We have great fun on the sets. We have just started shooting for the show but we are enjoying it. He is an extremely humble and down-to-earth person."

Lastly, talking about bagging the show, the actor said, "This is my third collaboration with Peninsula Pictures. I have worked with some popular shows before and going by my talent and hardwork in the previous projects, the makers have signed me for this show."

Ekagrah has previously done shows like Spy Bahu, Kahat Hanuman Jai Shree Ram, Tera Yaar Hoon Main and many more.

Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul also stars Aayush Shrivastava, Mohit Abrol, Behzaad Khan, Priyanshu Parashar, Priyanka Negi, Tunisha Sharma among others.

Peninsula Pictures has produced several hit shows in the past like Hero - Gayab Mode On, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Vishkanya, Dev Season 1 and 2, Nima Denzongpa, and many more.

