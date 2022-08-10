Exclusive! Child actor Kavita Solanki roped in for Stars Plus’ show Imlie

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The show stars Megha Chakraborty, Karan Vohra, and Seerat Kapoor in lead roles.

The show is produced by Gul Khan under the banner of 4 Lions Films.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Atharva and Imlie whereas Chenni is still disturbed by their relationship.

These days, the storyline is focusing on how Imlie has been kidnapped by Dhariya, and Atharva is trying his best to save her and bring her back home.

As per sources, Child actor Kavita Solanki has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about her character but she would be playing a pivotal character.

She has been part of many television shows where she has played important roles.

Well, it will be interesting to see what twist would Solanki’s character bring into the show.

