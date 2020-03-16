EXCLUSIVE! Child actor Neil Sharma bags Atrangii channel's upcoming show Parshuram

Atrangii - Dekhte Raho is set to launch a new show Parshuram. The show will be having a stellar star cast and recently, child actor Neil Sharma has bagged a pivotal role.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 13:06
Neil Sharma

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. There are some shows that are all set for a launch in the upcoming days.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Ankit Gera BAGS Atrangii's Hara Sindoor

Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal launches his Hindi GEC channel ATRANGII- Dekhte Raho.

We had previously reported that Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Vishal Aditya Singh, Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanushali have been locked for the show, which is titled Parshuram and it will be aired on this channel. 

The details about their roles are not out yet.

We also exclusively updated about actors like Prithvi Zutshi, Vishal Nayak, Shiv Yadav, Akshay Saini, Ram Shankar Singh, Hemant Bharati, Sugandha Srivastava and Raj Sharma have also bagged the show.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that child actor Neil Sharma has bagged a pivotal role. 

The details about Neil's character are not revealed yet. 

We will be back with all the latest updates regarding this development. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! After Vishal Aditya Singh, Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanusali roped in for Parshuram

Atrangii Prithvi Zutshi Vishal Nayak Shiv Yadav Vishal Aditya Singh Vishal Jethwa Rahul Tirth Bhanushal Navina Bole Ishita Ganguly Vibhu Agarwal Akshay Saini hemant bharati Ram Shankar Singh Sonu Singh Rajput Parshuram sugandha dalbir raju sharma anuj bhardwaj Kalyani Jha shankar mishra Neil Sharma TellyChakkar
