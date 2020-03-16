EXCLUSIVE! Child actor Neil Sharma bags Atrangii channel's upcoming show Parshuram

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal launches his Hindi GEC channel ATRANGII- Dekhte Raho.

We had previously reported that Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Vishal Aditya Singh, Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanushali have been locked for the show, which is titled Parshuram and it will be aired on this channel.

The details about their roles are not out yet.

We also exclusively updated about actors like Prithvi Zutshi, Vishal Nayak, Shiv Yadav, Akshay Saini, Ram Shankar Singh, Hemant Bharati, Sugandha Srivastava and Raj Sharma have also bagged the show.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that child actor Neil Sharma has bagged a pivotal role.

The details about Neil's character are not revealed yet.

