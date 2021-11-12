EXCLUSIVE! Child actor Neil Sharma bags & TV's show Baal Shiv

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of new shows are lined up on various television channels.

&TV is now gearing up for a new show titled Baal Shiv.

It is a mythological drama series with some of the well-known actors being a part of it.

TellyChakkar has now exclusively learnt that child actor Neil Sharma has bagged the show.

Neil will be portraying the role of Baalgreev in the show.

The child actor has previously appeared in shows like Prem bandhan, Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi, Radha Krishn, Vighnaharta Ganesha among others.

Baal Shiv has some talented actors like Mouli Ganguly, Pallavi Pradhan, Praneet Bhatt among others.

The show is produced by Essel vision and will be hitting the small screens from 23rd November onwards at 8 PM.

