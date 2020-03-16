EXCLUSIVE! Child actor Neil Sharma ROPED in for Star Bharat's newly launched show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

The first episode of the show has received thumbs up from the fans and it will be interesting to see how the show's journey turns out to be. 
 
 
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 11:57
EXCLUSIVE! Child actor Neil Sharma ROPED in for Star Bharat's newly launched show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

MUMBAI: TellyChakakr is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

Star Bharat launched a new show titled Na Umra Ki Seema Ho a day ago. 

The show stars Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry in the lead roles. 

Iqbal plays the role of Dev while Rachana is seen as Vidhi in the drama series. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Sneha Wagh on playing negative role in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: I have been approached for such characters before but people later backed off because they didn't get negative vibes from my looks

The show also has many well-known names like Sneha Wagh, Deepshikha Nagpal and many more who will be seen playing a pivotal role in the show. 

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho will see child actor Neil Sharma who will soon make an entry in the show. 

Neil will be seen playing the role of Rahul who will be an orphanage kid. 

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is produced by Atul Ketkar. 

The first episode of the show has received thumbs up from the fans and it will be interesting to see how the show's journey turns out to be. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Iqbal Khan on his thoughts before taking up Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: I really liked the totality of the script and both the main characters, Dev is really inspiring and that is something I really like about him

 

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho Star Bharat Iqbal Khan Rachana Mistry atul ketkar Sneha Wagh Deepshikha Nagpal vijay kalwani Ram Shankar Singh Swati Tarar Hemaakshi Ujjain TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 11:57

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Tellychakkar Poll! Fans chose Star Bharat’s Channa Mereya as their favourite show over Bahut Pyaar Karte Hain!
MUMBAI : Star Bharat is turning into one of the top platforms for interesting and engrossing content. Whether it's...
Sexy! Nyrraa M Banerji’s black outfit collection will leave you awestruck
Actress Nyrraa M. Banerji is indeed one of the finest talents we have in acting industry. Over the time we have seen...
Interesting! Ritesh Deshmukh is anticipated to be a part of Ek Villain Returns? Here is what you have to know
MUMBAI: 'Ek Villain' franchise returns to the big screens after eight long years. The trailer has managed to create a...
Oops! Jasmine Bhasin lashes out a netizen on Instagram for THIS reason, details inside
MUMBAI: Jasmin Bhasin is a popular name in the entertainment industry. She is loved for her adorable looks and...
EXPLOSIVE NEWS! Paras Kalnawat signs off as Samar Shah in Anupamaa; thanks the makers and shares a long message for the fans; Deets Inside
MUMBAI : Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
DEVIOUS PLAN AHEAD! Jasmine manipulates Tejo with her poor condition and returns to Sandhu House with a new plan in Colors' Udaariyaan
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Recent Stories
desh
Interesting! Ritesh Deshmukh is anticipated to be a part of Ek Villain Returns? Here is what you have to know
Latest Video