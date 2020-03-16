EXCLUSIVE! Child actor Neil Sharma ROPED in for Star Bharat's newly launched show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

MUMBAI: TellyChakakr is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Star Bharat launched a new show titled Na Umra Ki Seema Ho a day ago.

The show stars Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry in the lead roles.

Iqbal plays the role of Dev while Rachana is seen as Vidhi in the drama series.

The show also has many well-known names like Sneha Wagh, Deepshikha Nagpal and many more who will be seen playing a pivotal role in the show.

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho will see child actor Neil Sharma who will soon make an entry in the show.

Neil will be seen playing the role of Rahul who will be an orphanage kid.

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is produced by Atul Ketkar.

The first episode of the show has received thumbs up from the fans and it will be interesting to see how the show's journey turns out to be.

