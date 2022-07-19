EXCLUSIVE! Child actor Riyansh Dabhi to enter Star Plus' show Imlie

Child actor Riyansh Dabhi's entry is all set to spice up the drama in Star Plus' show Imlie. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 14:09
Riyansh Dabhi

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. 

We have seen how many TV shows are introducing new characters to raise the entertainment quotient. 

Star Plus' show Imlie is one such drama series that is quite popular among the fans. 

We have seen how Gashmeer Mahajani made an exit from the show and Manasvi Vashisht was roped in to play Aditya Tripathi. 

We also exclusively reported Manasvi quitting the show just after being a part of it for a few months. 

Currently, Fahmaan Khan is romancing Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan in the show. 

The show's story is constantly witnessing several new entries and exits. 

ALSO READ: Imlie: Interesting! Aryan’s wise word to Imlie to guide her towards taking the right decision

Imile also saw actress Mayuri Deshmukh's comeback which brought a huge twist to the story. 

And now, the show is gearing up for a new entry. 

We have exclusively learnt that child actor Riyansh Dabhi is all set to enter the show. 

Nothing much is known about Riyansh's character yet. 

Are you excited about this new entry into the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: OMG! Sumbul Touqeer Khan aka Imlie goes unrecognizable as she transforms herself into this avatar; Check out

Suryansh Mishra Imlie Star Plus Gul Khan Mayuri Deshmukh Fahmaan Khan Sumbul Touqeer Khan Aparna Choudhary Gashmeer Mahajani Four Lions riyansh dabhi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 14:09

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Surprising! Netizens compare Bollywood Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan with Ranveer Singh, and here is the reason
MUMBAI: 79-year-old Amitabh Bachchan has mocked himself over his new look, hoodie paired with harem pants. Soon after,...
“I feel no shame or shyness on being typecast on playing a romantic character or a lover boy," says Karan V Grover seen in Bohot Pyaar Karte hai on Star Bharat
MUMBAI : Karan Singh Grover who is a prominent name in the television industry is currently seen in Star Bharat’s newly...
Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan: What! Agastya to plan for Ishaan's arrest after locking up Pakhi and Tara in the room?
MUMBAI : Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot...
Latest News! Aryan Khan spotted at a nightclub after the court issues clean chit in drugs case
MUMBAI:Days after closing the chapter on his infamous drugs case, Aryan Khan started partying in a posh nightclub. The...
Handsome Hunk! Siddharth Nigam’s sexy travel pics will leave you drooling
MUMBAI : Siddharth Nigam is one of the most handsome and hot actors in the television industry. Apart from being a...
Hot and Sexy! Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora’s sexy travel pics are too hot to handle
MUMBAI : Looks like Maldives have become a favourite place of many celebrities. We have seen many stars and influencers...
Recent Stories
aaraynkhan
Latest News! Aryan Khan spotted at a nightclub after the court issues clean chit in drugs case
Latest Video