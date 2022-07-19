EXCLUSIVE! Child actor Riyansh Dabhi to enter Star Plus' show Imlie

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television.

We have seen how many TV shows are introducing new characters to raise the entertainment quotient.

Star Plus' show Imlie is one such drama series that is quite popular among the fans.

We have seen how Gashmeer Mahajani made an exit from the show and Manasvi Vashisht was roped in to play Aditya Tripathi.

We also exclusively reported Manasvi quitting the show just after being a part of it for a few months.

Currently, Fahmaan Khan is romancing Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan in the show.

The show's story is constantly witnessing several new entries and exits.

ALSO READ: Imlie: Interesting! Aryan’s wise word to Imlie to guide her towards taking the right decision

Imile also saw actress Mayuri Deshmukh's comeback which brought a huge twist to the story.

And now, the show is gearing up for a new entry.

We have exclusively learnt that child actor Riyansh Dabhi is all set to enter the show.

Nothing much is known about Riyansh's character yet.

Are you excited about this new entry into the show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: OMG! Sumbul Touqeer Khan aka Imlie goes unrecognizable as she transforms herself into this avatar; Check out