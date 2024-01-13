Exclusive! Child actor Ruhaan Kapoor has been roped in for Colors TV's next by Panorama Entertainment titled "Mangal Lakshmi”

COLORS is known to be launching good shows with great storyline and script. Now, the channel is coming up with a new show titled "Mangal Lakshmi" starring Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw.
PANORAMA ENTERTAINMENT

Colors is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show

With successful shows like Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav, Parineetii, Udaariyan, Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan which have been loved by the audience.

Now the channel is all set to launch a new show titled  "Mangal Lakshmi" starring Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw.

The show will be produced by Panorama Entertainment and they have produced many successful shows and movies.

Panorama Entertainment has been producing, and creating popular TV shows and they have already been associated with Dangal TV. They are known for shows like Mann Sundar, Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Morammba, Ek Thi Raani Ek Tha Ravan, Poison and more.

( ALSO READ : Exclusive! Arina Dey roped in for Panorama Entertainment’s Next for Dangal TV

As per sources, Ruhaan Kapoor has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about his character but he would be essaying the role of the son of the lead, Deepika Singh.

Well, the show is still in the pre – production stage and soon a formal announcement will be made.

This is the first project that Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw have signed as they were on a long break from work.

( ALSO READ ; Exclusive! “I have gotten a bit free, now I can do them. I have shown a little bit of interest, not completely”, Deepika Singh Goyal talks about her comeback on TV, doing reality shows, and more!

 


 

Bajrangi Bhaijaan Babul Bhavsar Mangal Lakshmi Panorama Entertainment Deepika Singh Naman Shaw TellyChakkar Colors
