EXCLUSIVE! Child actor Soham Siddesh Kadam joins the cast of Saurabh Tewari's upcoming show on Colors

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of new shows are being rolled out and more shows are set for the launch in the upcoming months.

Well, Colors has some amazing line-up of shows in the upcoming days.

Saurabh Tewari is coming up with a new show which will be aired on the Colors channel.

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported that actress Surbhi Chandna is locked to play the lead.

We had exclusively reported about Dheeraj Dhoopar roped in opposite Surbhi in the show.

The viewers can't wait to see this pairing. They have previously starred in Naagin series.

And now, one more actor is all set to be a part of the show.

Child actor Soham Siddesh Kasam is roped in for the show.

Nothing much is revealed about Soham's character yet.

